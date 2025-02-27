VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Ultra Jhakaas, the leading Marathi OTT platform, proudly marks Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din by unveiling an exciting lineup of new content while paying tribute to the rich heritage of Marathi cinema. As a torchbearer of regional entertainment, Ultra Jhakaas continues to bring high-quality films, web series, and exclusive originals to a growing global audience.

Also Read | Bareilly: Boy Who Got Father Arrested for Sister's Murder Dies by Suicide After Failing To Secure His Bail in Uttar Pradesh.

Ultra Jhakaas: A Growing Hub for Marathi Entertainment

Since its inception, Ultra Jhakaas has become the go-to destination for Marathi entertainment, witnessing remarkable growth and engagement. With an average of 80% viewers complete watching movies and web series, the platform has solidified its position as a key player in the regional OTT.

Also Read | SLBC Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Teams Intensify Operation in Telangana's Nagarkurnool Tunnel To Save 8 Trapped Labourers.

Ultra Jhakaas has seen significant growth since its launch, especially in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh, as well as across South Asia, the Middle East, UK, USA, and Africa. Comedy is the most popular genre, followed by romantic, family drama, thriller, and action. The platform offers a wide range of films from Black & White classics starting from 1950s to films featuring popular actors like Ramesh Deo, Ashok Saraf, Laxmikant Berde, Mahesh Kothare, Nilu Phule, Jayashree Gadkar, Varsha Uchgaonkar, Ranjana, and many more, the app caters to all movie tastes and age groups. Timeless favourites like Mosambi Narangi, Painjan, Dekhani Bayko Namyachi, Ek Daav Bhutacha(old), Baap Majha Bramhachari, Khatarnak, Bandalbaaz, Fatakadi, Ina Mina Dika and others continue to hold a special place in viewers' hearts. Additionally, the demand for original content is on the rise, particularly among young audiences aged 24-34, who are increasingly drawn to platform-exclusive web series like IPC and Saubhagyawati Sarpanch.

"We are proud to celebrate Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din through the power of cinema and storytelling. Marathi movies, plays, and original content not only preserve our cultural heritage but also inspire new generations," said Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group.

Unveiling a Stellar Content Lineup for 2025

Ultra Jhakaas is set to elevate Marathi entertainment with a diverse and engaging content slate for 2025:

- Raakh (Crime Thriller Web Series): A gripping tale of crime and police investigations.

- Khotachiwadi (Supernatural Thriller): A haunting mystery set in an old Maharashtrian wada.

- IPC Season 2 (Courtroom Drama): A high-intensity legal battle with unexpected twists.

- Saubhagyawati Sarpanch Season 2: A bold narrative on women empowerment in rural politics.

Additionally, Ultra Jhakaas will introduce a digitally remastered collection of Marathi classics, ensuring iconic films remain accessible to newer generations.

"Marathi cinema has always been rich in content, depth, and cultural significance. As Ultra Jhakaas continues to grow, our mission is to empower Marathi filmmakers and bring diverse narratives to the forefront. This Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din, we recommit ourselves to preserving and promoting our language through quality content, reaching audiences across the globe," *said Mr. Rajat Agrawal, COO & Director of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group.*

Ultra Jhakaas: The Future of Marathi OTT

With over 4,000 hours of premium entertainment, Ultra Jhakaas continues to push the boundaries of original and immersive storytelling. The platform is available on Android, iOS, Web, Android TV, Fire TV, Jio Store, and Cloud TV, offering unparalleled access to Marathi content at an incredibly affordable price of Rs199 per year or Rs99 for three months.

Celebrate Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din with Ultra Jhakaas - Stream the Best of Marathi Entertainment Today!Photo Caption: Upcoming Web Series on Ultra Jhakaas OTT

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)