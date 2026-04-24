Business News | Umiya Mobile Limited Operationalises 2 Stores & Proposes Expansion with 37 New Retail Stores

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: Umiya Mobile Limited (BSE - SME: 544464), one of the fastest-growing multi-brand mobile and consumer electronics retail chains with a strong presence across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, is a prominent player in smartphones, mobile accessories, and consumer electronics. The company operates under three brands -- UMIYA MOBILE, MYPHONE, and PHONE PLUS -- and has earned strong customer trust through its wide-ranging portfolio of products from leading global brands.

Also Read | NASA Nuclear Engineer Joshua LeBlanc Found Dead in Burned Tesla After Disappearance in Huntsville, Investigation Underway.

Expansion Overview

Proposed Expansion (37 Stores)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 14 Edible Oil Companies Banned in State Over High Lead, Unsafe Quality; Check Full List.

1) Madhya Pradesh (13 stores) Proposed across Raisen, Indore, Dhar, Neemuch, Jhabua, Ratlam, Depalpur, Bhopal, Bhind, Sehore, and Ujjain

2) Maharashtra (11 stores) Proposed across Wardha, Pune, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Washim, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and Buldhana

3) Gujarat (13 stores) Proposed across Kheda, Ahmedabad, Jetpur, Tharad, Sabarkantha, Kheralu, Umreth, and Surat

Newly Operational Stores (2 Stores)

The company has operationalised two new retail stores in Gujarat, located in Vyara and Amreli, on April 21, 2026.

Management Perspective

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Jadwani Kishorbhai Premjibhai, Managing Director, said: "The proposed addition of 37 new stores marks a significant step in our growth journey. Alongside this, the operationalisation of our new stores in Gujarat reflects our continued focus on expanding our retail footprint. Our expansion into Madhya Pradesh, along with deeper penetration across existing markets, underscores our commitment to strengthening accessibility across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. We remain focused on executing our growth strategy efficiently while enhancing our position as a trusted destination for mobile and consumer electronics."

About Umiya Mobile Limited

Established in 2012, Umiya Mobile Limited has grown into a leading multi-brand retail player in smartphones, mobile accessories, and consumer electronics. The company operates under two brands, UMIYA MOBILE, MYPHONE, PHONE PLUS and has earned strong customer trust through its extensive portfolio of products from globally renowned brands.

Its product offerings include the latest smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, Google Pixel, and Infinix, along with a wide range of consumer durables such as smart TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, and coolers from leading names including Sony, LG, Panasonic, and Godrej.

For FY25, the company reported total revenue of approximately ₹601.17 crore, EBITDA of ₹10.94 crore, and PAT of ₹5.66 crore.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)