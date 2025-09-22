VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 22: Uncle Peter's Pancakes (UPP), India's largest pancake brand, has taken another bold step in reimagining the quick service restaurant (QSR) space with the launch of DoraCakes, a product inspired by the iconic cartoon treat that generations of Indians once believed existed only in dreams.

With this launch, UPP has gone beyond food innovation to show how storytelling can create cultural relevance, drive sales, and even open up new product categories.

A Campaign Rooted in Nostalgia

The DoraCakes campaign drew heavily from childhood memories. Flyers designed around the beloved Doraemon theme carrying the line, "Mai kisi ka sapna hoon... joh aaj ban chuka hoon sach!" were delivered with online orders, creating a sense of pre-buzz and anticipation. Customers walking into outlets were greeted with redesigned menus shaped like DoraCakes, offering them a sneak peek into what was coming.

To further strengthen the nostalgia factor, Uncle Peter's Pancakes launched a giveaway contest with millennial and Gen Z childhood favourites such as Beyblades, bubble tubes, marbles, and Poppins. This playful strategy struck a powerful emotional chord, making the launch more than just a product introduction, it became a shared memory revival.

Affordable Indulgence that Drove Growth

Priced at just ₹60, DoraCakes offered a surprise for consumers and an experiment for the brand. Traditionally, low-priced additions can risk lowering the average ticket size. But UPP's strategy paid off differently. DoraCakes not only attracted new customers but also encouraged larger orders and footfall.

"Instead of cannibalizing orders, DoraCakes actually lifted our ticket sizes and boosted walk-ins during a traditionally lean month," said Akashdeep, Founder and Head of Marketing at Uncle Peter's Pancakes. "It showed us that when a product carries cultural resonance, it goes beyond price sensitivity and builds incremental value."

Influencers and UGC Created Momentum

The buzz was amplified online through influencer-driven campaigns and user-generated content (UGC). Vox pop reels teased consumers with flyers, inviting them to guess the product. Playful "cartoon rating" reels directly tapped into nostalgia and created shareable moments. These formats resonated especially with Gen Z and Millennials, making DoraCakes one of the most talked-about food launches of the season.

From Snack to Cultural Phenomenon

The DoraCakes launch highlights how storytelling can move beyond marketing to build a category-defining moment. The campaign's core message, "Your Favourite Snack Just Got Real," was not just the campaign theme; it was an emotion that united audiences across platforms. For consumers, biting into a DoraCake meant reliving a childhood dream; for the QSR industry, it was proof that narratives rooted in culture can drive tangible business outcomes.

With DoraCakes, Uncle Peter's Pancakes has reinforced its position as a category innovator in India's growing QSR market. By merging nostalgia, affordability, and creativity, the brand has shown that the right story can turn a product into a movement, creating both commercial impact and cultural relevance.

