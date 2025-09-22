The celebration of Sharad Navratri 2025 will begin on September 22. This annual commemoration is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by Hindus across the country. While the way that Navratri is celebrated may differ, the essence of the festival will remain the same. Sharad Navratri 2025 is focused on celebrating the nine avatars of Goddess Shakti. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga and is marked by sharing the folklore around each avatar of Goddess Shakti. It is believed that each day of the Navratri celebration is focused on a dedicated colour. As we prepare to celebrate Sharad Navratri 2025, each day has a dedicated colour.

It is believed that wearing a particular colour of clothes helps to celebrate the essence of the festival and brings people together as a community. As we celebrate Navratri 2025, here is the complete colour list for the nine-day festivity, along with the Goddess that it is dedicated to. Happy Navratri 2025 WhatsApp Status and Greetings for Free Download Online: Share Sharad Navratri Images and Wallpapers and Celebrate the Auspicious Occasion.

Date-Wise 9 Colors To Wear on Nine Days of Sharad Navaratri 2025

Navaratri Day Date Goddess Colour Navaratri Day 1 September 22, 2025 Goddess Shailaputri White Navaratri Day 2 September 23, 2025 Goddess Brahmacharini Red Navaratri Day 3 September 24, 2025 Goddess Chandraghanta Royal Blue Navaratri Day 4 September 25, 2025 Goddess Kushmanda Yellow Navaratri Day 5 September 26, 2025 Goddess Skanda Mata Green Navaratri Day 6 September 27, 2025 Goddess Katyayani Grey Navaratri Day 7 September 28, 2025 Goddess Kalaratri Orange Navaratri Day 8 September 29, 2025 Goddess Mahagauri Peacock Green Navaratri Day 9 September 30, 2025 Goddess Siddhi Datri Pink

We hope that this list helps add to your festivities on the occasion of Navratri. One of the most unique and fun parts of Navratri is that it is a community observance. Dressing up together and in colourful clothing is a crucial aspect of this festivity, which helps people to forge feelings of strength and community. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Navratri 2025.

