Union Bank of India Launches MSME & CASA Outreach Programs to pass on benefits of back-to-back RBI-MPC rate cuts and Deepen Customer Engagement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: Union Bank of India, today announced the launch of its MSME & CASA Outreach program, a nationwide initiative aimed at strengthening relationships with existing customers, expanding outreach to new MSME clients, and driving sustainable growth in CASA deposits.

The countrywide outreach camps follow the RBI Monetary Policy Committee's back-to-back rate cuts which saw interest rates on bank credit fall 50 basis points. Union Bank's MSME loan now starts at an affordable interest rate of 8.75%.

The programs will be conducted across 62 locations from April 28 to 30, 2025, bringing together existing and potential customers, industry associations, trade bodies, and government agencies. These events will serve as collaborative platforms to address financial needs, promote digital banking awareness, and introduce tailored financial solutions.

The MSME & CASA Outreach program will focus on understanding customers' financial needs, showcasing bank products, generating leads, and gathering feedback for continuous improvement in service quality and customer satisfaction. The program will cater to existing & prospective MSME customers, start-ups, young professionals, emerging entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs, vendors and suppliers associated with large industries, and representatives from industry associations, trade bodies, and chambers of commerce. The CASA Outreach program is designed for prospective premium CASA customers, government department heads, doctors, and other professionals

The event will be presided over by senior officials from Union Bank and will provide a platform for customers to engage with the bank and share their experiences.

During the outreach, customers will have the opportunity to upgrade their CASA accounts and activate salary accounts on the spot. The program will also feature on-spot locker sanction, Vyom digital banking registration, and dedicated help desks for internet banking and mobile banking activation.

