New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated 201 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across India on Tuesday, in a step towards promoting cleaner energy solutions.

The inauguration ceremony, held in Delhi, witnessed the participation of various stakeholders, including representatives from 15 companies involved in the installation of these stations.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted the government's vision to increase the gas component of natural gas in the country from 6% to 15%, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious goals for sustainable development.

He expressed satisfaction at the progress made towards this vision, stating, "According to the vision of PM Modi, we should increase the gas component of natural gas in the country from 6 per cent to 15 per cent. Today, I am very happy that 201 additional CNG filling stations have been installed by 15 companies in 17 states".

The newly inaugurated CNG stations are expected to significantly contribute to reducing vehicular emissions and improving air quality in urban areas.

Each pump has the capacity to provide CNG to 2,500 vehicles in a day, thus catering to the increasing demand for clean and efficient fuel alternatives.

Union Minister Puri also revealed that discussions with the companies involved in the project have indicated plans to further expand the capacity of these stations in the near future.

"One pump has the capacity to provide CNG to 2,500 vehicles in a day. But when we discussed it with them, they said that we would increase it four times in the coming days," he stated, emphasizing the commitment of the stakeholders towards enhancing accessibility and availability of CNG across the country.

The inauguration of these CNG stations underscores the government's commitment to promoting sustainable energy solutions and reducing the dependency on fossil fuels.

By encouraging the adoption of cleaner fuels like CNG, the government aims to mitigate environmental pollution, combat climate change, and create a more sustainable future for generations to come. (ANI)

