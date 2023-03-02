New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri will inaugurate the 25th Lubricating Grease Conference on Friday at a hotel in Gurugram.

The Lubricating Grease Conference is being hosted by the National Lubricating Grease Institute (NLGI)-India Chapter (IC). The theme of the 25th NLGI Conference is 'New Frontiers in Grease Industry: Moving Towards Net Zero.' Stakeholders from the entire grease value chain, including grease manufacturers from India and abroad, will attend the Conference.

This conference will have industry captains from public sector undertaking (PSU) and private sectors sharing their insights during multiple panel discussions.

Top technocrats from the industry are scheduled to deliver lectures and lead deliberations on future trends in the grease industry, relate them with achieving sustainability and carbon neutrality in the industry, and explore collaborations for future product development, according to a statement from Indian Oil Corporation.

Lubricating greases, though small in terms of volume as compared to lubricating oils, are high-value products and contribute significantly to the development of the modern industrial sector. The Indian lubricating grease market is around 100,000 tonnes annually, approximately 10 per cent of global grease production.

NLGI-India Chapter (IC) is an association of Indian Grease Manufacturers and allied industry partners, a part of the parent organisation NLGI-US. It started its journey in 1997, with its headquarters in the IndianOil research and development campus at Faridabad. NLGI-India Chapter is now celebrating its 25th Silver Jubilee.

According to the statement, as part of its knowledge disseminating function, NLGI-IC conducts one technical conference and one grease education course for the grease industry annually, besides bringing out publications and news bulletins and participating in new grease standard development. It also promotes R and D through interactions with NLGI-IC executives at various industry forums.

The sole purpose of NLGI-IC is to upgrade the standards of grease manufacturing in India, and meet global standards. (ANI)

