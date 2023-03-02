Mumbai, March 2: In a shocking incident that took place in Gujarat, a minor was allegedly gored to death by a bull in Surendranagar district. Police officials said that the seven-year-old boy, who suffered several injuries after being attacked by the bull succumbed to his injuries. The incident took place on February 27 in a village of Surendranagar district.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident which took place in Nani Timbla village of Limbdi taluka came to light on Wednesday. The deceased boy has been identified as Viraj Metadiya, a student of Class 1. A police officer said that the minor boy was on his way to school when two bulls started fighting with each other on the streets. Bull Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 70-Year-Old Woman Gored to Death by Bull at Kanwara Village in Firozabad, Sixth Incident This Year.

The child was gored by one of the bulls, the officer said. Although he was immediately rushed to a hospital, he died on the way. Cops said that the deceased boy's family are engaged in farming. Locals said that two years ago they pooled in money in order to send stray cows and bulls to a cattle pound.

However, the stray However, the stray bovine menace has surfaced once again. In a similar incident of animal attack that took place two weeks ago, a man named Sanjay Rawal died of severe head injuries which he sustained in an accident. Reportedly, the man lost control of his bike when two bulls fighting, all of a sudden came on the road.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2023 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).