Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Royaloak, India's Largest Furniture brand, opened its first store in Nagpur. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the Royaloak Store. On the occasion, Gadkari expressed, "The store is huge and it offers all kinds of imported furniture that is a perfect blend of style and comfort. They have a huge collection in Living, Dining, Beds, Office, and Outdoor Furniture." He also added that the beauty of the store is "here you get the best price with such a huge collection from all over the world which truly makes them stand out in the whole city."

Speaking at the event, Royaloak Chairman Vijai Subramaniam said, "We at Royaloak are proud to unveil our flagship brand store, this is targeted at giving our brand loyalists a feel of the products & experience the range of International Furniture, home accessories, and much more. We will be planning to open more such stores in the near future." He also added, "Experiential shopping is our aim; our store is carefully designed to give a brand experience. We will be doing everything possible to increase our brand experience, and as we value customer interactions, this store is confident to facilitate the same."

Royaloak CEO Venugopal B added, "Operating on a larger canvas, the company will have more room to grow and will provide a wide range of products for customers. The company pledges to give the customers always a good range of International Furniture at Unbeatable Prices. The store staff has been well oriented on products and customer needs, hence making the store experience a cherished one."

The company now imports more than 10,000 different configurations of various types of furniture. Royaloak has 121 plus retail outlets and stock points and 20 strategically located warehouse facilities across Karnataka, Telangana, AP, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Assam & more.

Royaloak Furniture is India's leading Furniture brand.

It has more than 130+ stores across cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Guwahati, Raipur, and other cities in India. It operates in various modes like Retail, Online, Wholesale, and Franchisee.

The vision of the company is to Emerge as Global Leader in the Industry. Create vast growth opportunities for employees and partners. Elevate the lifestyle of customers by providing products at affordable prices

At Royaloak, you can experience an amazing international design collection of furniture for home, office, and outdoor, imported from across the globe. The American, Italian, Turkish, Malaysian, German, Vietnam, and emperor collections from India are popular amongst customers and they come at an incredible price range. Displayed the largest range of Recliners, Sofas, Beds, Wardrobes, Marble, Glass, Solid wood dining sets, Office furniture and outdoor furniture. More than 200+ sofas and recliners, more than 100+ dining, 75+ bedroom products & 100+ office furniture, and a large range of outdoor furniture.

