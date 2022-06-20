Yoga is a self-healing therapy that needs no introduction. But celebrating its existence and the way it supports people worldwide in maintaining good physical and mental health is evident. For that, International Yoga Day has been incorporated since its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Every year, June 21 is observed as International Yoga Day, when people gather in large numbers to practice Yoga on this day. International Day of Yoga 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, Objective, Significance and Everything You Need To Know About The Yoga Day,

As you celebrate Yoga Diwas this year, it's essential that you must know about some very interesting yoga facts that can help and heal your problems effectively. Let's learn about the 11 most fascinating facts about Yoga and keep ourselves healthy! Scroll down to have some knowledgeable yet exciting yoga insights.

1. Yoga has existed for more than 5,000 years: It's believed that some of the oldest versions of Vedic literature mention yoga in Sanskrit, which leads us to think that Yoga has been included in the history of India for ages.

2. Yoga helps to improve balance: Yes! If you need balance in life, try Yoga and get yourself the much-needed strength and alignment.

3. It's a form of healing: Doubtless, Yoga is known to be the physical, mental and spiritual therapy that helps heal and deal with health skillfully.

4. Arthritis symptoms can be made easy: Arthritis patients need low-impact physical exercise, so Yoga is the best option! It helps them to keep the joints strong and flexible without heavy exercise or physiotherapy.

5. Yoga improves body posture: Doing Yoga regularly can help you build and maintain a perfect body posture as effective asanas can strengthen your back and core muscles.

6. It boosts concentration: Yoga keeps the mind healthy, which eventually leads to the establishment of a state of equilibrium. It thus helps in building concentration power.

7. You can choose between 100 types of Yoga: As mentioned, Yoga has been in practise for more than a thousand years. So, there is a wide range of styles and forms to choose from and practise what's the best fit.

8. Lose weight with Yoga! Now, here you got some motivation! With regular yoga practice, you can increase your flexibility and burn calories.

9. It's okay if you're not flexible: It's a myth that only people with a flexible bodies can do Yoga. Everyone, regardless of their age, physique, etc., can practise Yoga for a better lifestyle.

10. Boost your self-esteem through Yoga: With increased confidence and concentration, Yoga can definitely lead to improved self-esteem as you can easily boast about your perfect body and keep yourself sane and healthy throughout! International Day of Yoga 2022: NMCG to Hold Yoga Session on Every Ganga Ghat on Yoga Day, Says Official

11. Yoga makes you younger: What?? Perfect motivation to start practising Yoga today itself. Get into shape if you really want to slow the ageing process and look younger!

These enticing facts and insights about Yoga can surely be your stimulus to begin reconstructing your body to be the best version of yourself! Happy International Yoga Day in Advance!

