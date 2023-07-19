BusinessWire India

Palo Alto (California) [US], July 19: Uniphore, one of the largest global AI-native conversational AI providers for the enterprise, today announced that it has been named “Best Conversational AI Platform” in the sixth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today. With both in-house and acquired technologies, Uniphore’s X platform is the only one that supports conversation capture/recording, comprehensive analytics, AI and automated workflows across multiple languages in real-time. The X platform is the foundation to both the company’s contact-center-focused U applications, and the most recent Q for Sales. Complete with emotion AI, knowledge AI, low code/no code technology, computer vision and robotic process automation (RPA), the X platform boasts a robust architecture. From designing frictionless customer journeys to enabling virtual sales scenarios, the X platform helps improve the customer experiences, while allowing sales teams to better engage with existing customers and new prospects. “We’re proud to have won AI Breakthrough’s ‘Best Conversational AI Platform’ award. From the beginning we've set our purpose to transform every aspect that impacts the customer within an enterprise,” said Umesh Sachdev, Co-Founder and CEO, Uniphore. “With our AI-native platform that combines Knowledge AI, Generative AI, and Emotion AI, we've achieved enterprise-scale with over 725,000 users across 1500 enterprises globally benefitting from it. This is proving to be a reference architecture platform for scaling AI within enterprises.” The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,200 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world. “Uniphore is a true pioneer in the field of conversational AI. Their X platform helps streamline processes across businesses by enabling more efficient, effective, and personalized conversations with customers, employees, and other stakeholders,” said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “By uniquely combining intent, sentiment, emotional and tonal analysis across every enterprise conversation, Uniphore enables its customers to leverage data from every conversation, to bring the full value of AI and automation to CX without sacrificing costs or quality.” To follow the latest trends and Uniphore’s latest announcements, follow our blog. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

