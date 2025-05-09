PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: United Helicharters Pvt Ltd (UHPL), a subsidiary of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd, has announced the purchase of a pre-owned Airbus H125 formerly known as Eurocopter AS350 B3 from Savbak Helicopters AB, Sweden, in a transaction completed with full payment on May 7, 2025.

The deal marks a significant milestone in UHPL's broader strategy to expand and optimize its aviation asset portfolio. The H125, globally recognized for its superior high-altitude performance and operational reliability, is expected to enhance UHPL's religious tourism service capabilities while offering a robust return on investment over the medium to long term. "This acquisition aligns with our vision to diversify revenue streams and strengthen our aerial services offering," said Prakash Nayak, CTO and Director of United Helicharters.

He added "With growing demand for helicopter services across tourism, emergency response, logistics, and corporate travel, this aircraft will play a crucial role in driving operational versatility and business value."

The strategic purchase is viewed as a financially prudent step aimed at supporting religious tourism and corporate travel verticals and enhancing the company's competitive edge in the aviation services sector.

M Q Syed, CMD of EXHICON said "At UHPL, we shall continue to grow in Civil & Defence MRO, Air Logistics, Corporate MICE, Religious Tourism, Training backed by high-performance aviation assets.

Syed further added "This move reflects our commitment to long-term value creation and operational excellence across our service ecosystem".

