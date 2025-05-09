New Delhi, May 9: A Cybercriminal, going by the name "xenZen", who leaked sensitive personal data by hacking India's Star Health Insurance, reportedly took the responsibility for sending death threats and bullets to the company's CEO and financial head. The Star Health data breach was one of the significant incidents that affected the information of many of the company's customers. The hacker 'xenZen' then started selling the data for USD 1,50,000 on a website.

xenZen said that the Star Health and Allied Insurance Company had many customers who denied their claims, and therefore, they asked for help from hackers. After the Star Health data breach last year, customers and data security experts criticised the company for letting the hack happen. xenZen leaked sensitive data about clients, including medical reports. Elon Musk-Run X Says It Blocked Over 8,000 Accounts in India After Indian Government's Executive Orders.

According to a report by Reuters, xenZen told it that in an email, they processed 7.24 TB (terabytes) of data for 31 million customers of Star Health Insurance. The hacker confirmed that they would talk to potential buyers about the data. The report highlighted that xenZen hacker attacked India's biggest health insurer because it denied medical claims to specific customers. He said that for this reason, he targeted the company executives. Uber Return-to-Office Mandate: CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Reportedly Defends Increased In-Office Requirements, New Sabbatical Policy in Tense All-Hands Meeting With Angry Employees.

Star Health Insurance's chief legal officer denied making a statement about an ongoing and 'highly sensitive criminal investigation related to the data breach. xenZen said that they had concealed bullet cartridges in two packages and sent them to the Star Health Insurance's head office in February in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Besides, the cybercriminal sent an email which contained photographs showing the packages. The email was addressed to Anand Roy, CEO of Star Health & Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. and Nilesh Kambli, the company's Chief Financial Officer. The report said that xenZen wrote this in a note inside, "next one will go in ur and ur peoples head. tik tik tik."

