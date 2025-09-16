PNN

Chandigarh [India], September 16: As floodwaters continue to devastate communities across Punjab, UNITED SIKHS remains steadfast in its humanitarian response - delivering aid, restoring dignity, and amplifying the spirit of seva across borders.

UNITED SIKHS teams continue to operate mobile medical units, distribute hygiene kits, and deliver food and water to isolated villages. In response to these efforts, the Komal Virsa Sambhal organization in Ludhiana has sent a large consignment of supplies, including flour, lentils, tea leaves, refined oil, soap, and bottled water, to support ongoing relief.

Ranjit Singh Khalsa from UNITED SIKHS said,

"We have been struck down and uprooted by many calamities, sometimes drowned by the floodwaters! But still, Punjabis have not lost their faith - enduring immense suffering and hardship yet always thanking the Almighty. Even when their own huts collapsed, Punjabis continued to set up langar (community kitchens) for the welfare of all. Blessed are those women who, even in times of grief, served with devotion and offered gratitude to God!"

Meanwhile, in Perth, Australia, UNITED SIKHS hosted a Punjab Flood Relief stall at the Sikh Gurdwara in Canning Vale. The event brought together the local Sangat to raise awareness, support, and share updates from the field. Attendees pledged continued support and connected directly with aid leaders in Punjab.

UNITED SIKHS is mobilizing communities worldwide to respond with compassion, urgency, and unity.

UNITED SIKHS continues to welcome donations of urgently needed supplies including clothing, blankets, non-perishable food, clean drinking water, fresh fruits, and medical items. Financial contributions are also vital to sustain food distribution, mobile medical services, and shelter support. For details on how to contribute, please visit unitedsikhs.org/donate.

About UNITED SIKHS

UNITED SIKHS is a United Nations-affiliated international nonprofit organization dedicated to humanitarian relief, civil rights advocacy, and community empowerment. Guided by the Sikh principle of seva (selfless service), the organization provides advocacy, disaster response, and social justice support to underserved communities across the globe. Through strategic

partnerships, grassroots mobilization, and policy engagement, UNITED SIKHS works to protect human dignity, promote religious freedom, and advance equity for all.

