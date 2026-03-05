New Delhi [India] March 5 (ANI): Following the escalating tension in the Gulf region, the Indian Embassy in Doha has issued a fresh advisory for Indian nationals in Qatar, urging them to strictly adhere to safety instructions issued by local authorities.

In its advisory released on Wednesday, the Embassy of India in Doha said, "In view of the prevailing situation and in line with the Public Notice issued by the Ministry of Interior, State of Qatar, all Indian nationals in Qatar are advised to strictly follow the safety guidance issued by the competent Qatari authorities."

The advisory asked Indian nationals to "Remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movement. Step out only in cases of absolute necessity. Stay away from windows, balconies and exposed areas. Rely only on official sources for updates."

The mission further informed that, "In view of the current situation, we have added another 24x7 helpline from today. Our helpline numbers are: +974 55647502; +974 55362508. The queries can also be raised with the Embassy on email address: cons.doha@mca.gov.in."

The Embassy also confirmed disruption in air travel, saying, "Flight operations from Hamad International Airport remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. Flights of Qatar Airways and others also remain suspended. Qatar Airways announced on March 4 that it will provide the next update at 0900 hrs (Doha Time) on March 6, 2026. Passengers are advised to remain in close contact with their respective airlines for rescheduling of their travel."

It added that the Embassy "remains in close coordination with Qatari authorities and community leaders to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in Qatar."

Meanwhile, the Indian mission in Kuwait also flagged emergency visa relief measures announced by Kuwaiti authorities under "exceptional circumstances."

In a post on X, the Indian mission in Kuwait highlighted relief measures announced by the Kuwaiti authorities.

"Attention: Due to the current exceptional circumstances, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior has today announced the following automatic relief measures implemented electronically and exempt from related fees and fines: 1. a one-month extension of visit visas; and 2. a three-month additional absence period for residents currently outside Kuwait," the post read.

Separately, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior issued an "Urgent Announcement," stating that "In appreciation of the exceptional circumstances the country is going through an automatic extension of visit visas for one month, and granting an additional 3-month absence permit for residents currently outside the country."

It elaborated, "First: All types of visit entry visas that have expired or are about to expire during the current circumstances the country is experiencing will be extended for one month, starting Saturday, February 28, 2026. The extension will be applied automatically through the electronic system, without the need to visit residency affairs departments. There will be a full exemption from the prescribed fees and any resulting fines during this period, in consideration of the current exceptional circumstances."

"Second: Residents who are currently outside the country and have exceeded the permitted absence period and are unable to return to the State of Kuwait will be granted a 3-month absence permit automatically through the electronic system, without the need for (in-person processing), and with exemption from the prescribed fees," it added.

The Ministry noted that "the mentioned periods may be extended depending on developments in the country's situation," and urged people to follow its official channels for updates. It concluded with the message: "May Allah protect Kuwait, its people, and everyone who lives on its land from all harm."

This comes after the conflict in the Middle East has entered its sixth day following the February 28 US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases in Gulf nations and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)

