Kannur (Kerala) [India], March 5 (ANI): In a continued effort to mitigate rising human-wildlife conflict in the region, the Forest Department carried out a special drive under its 'Operation Gajamukti' initiative, successfully caught two wild elephants and sent them back into the Aralam Farm forest on Wednesday.

According to the state forest department, the operation was undertaken as part of a broader strategy to prevent elephants from straying into human settlements and to ensure the safety of both residents and wildlife.

The elephant drive commenced on the morning of March 4 from Block 7 of Aralam Farm, bordering the Wayanad forest region. Forest officials undertook coordinated measures to drive the animals away from human settlements and lead them back into the forest.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of the Wildlife Warden of Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary along with the Kottiyoor Range Officer. Authorities said the mission was part of continued efforts to prevent further incidents and safeguard both residents and wildlife.

Soon after the operation began, the team spotted two wild elephants in the area. Officials were able to drive one elephant towards the helipad area before noon, but the second moved further into the farm.

Later, after sustained efforts, the team successfully guided both elephants through the Kottapara fencing via Thalipara and led them back into the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary, successfully concluding the day's mission.

Nearly 30 personnel participated in the operation, including officers from various wings of the forest department, forest watchers, and security staff of Aralam Farm. Four Forest Department vehicles were deployed to support the drive.

The mission was carried out in close coordination with the police, the panchayat, the Tribal Rehabilitation and Development Mission (TRDM), and the Health Department under the leadership of liaison officers appointed in the Aralam panchayat to prevent human-wildlife conflict. Forest officials said the operation to trace and drive away the remaining wild elephants will continue. (ANI)

