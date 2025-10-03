VMPL

Kartarpur [Pakistan], October 3: After floodwaters entered both the Ladies' and Gentlemen's Sarowar Sahib, as well as the basement of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, Pakistan, the water filtration plant and control systems sustained extensive damage. The floodwater carried sand, mud, and debris, which severely affected the filtration plant, its controls, and seven high-power generators."

Since September 6th, UNITED SIKHS volunteers have been actively serving at Darbar Kartarpur Sahib, Narowal, by pumping out floodwater and clearing sand, debris, and mud from the basement of the Sarowar (holy pond). The basement - which contains the water filtration system, electrical connections, and the Sarowar's main control valve - suffered extensive damage, posing serious operational and safety risks.

In response, UNITED SIKHS mobilized technical expertise, including civil engineers, energy specialists, and Kamaljeet Singh (Kam Singh Kahlon), Director of UNITED SIKHS from Texas, USA, who led the on-site damage assessment and recovery planning. The team's focus was on evaluating the Sarowar Sahib, the water and energy systems, and the structural integrity of the complex, with the mission of revitalizing essential services while preserving the sanctity of this revered site.

After 20 days of continuous effort, the Sarowar Sahib has been fully cleaned and restored to working order. Power control and energy systems have been restored. New water motor pumps have been procured and installed. In addition, following a thorough assessment of all flood-affected generators, UNITED SIKHS successfully restored all seven generator units located at the Darshan Deori (entrance), near the Langar Hall, and other key areas of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib.

The control systems and sensors of all generators have been updated, two batteries replaced, filters changed for all seven units, and coolant water replenished to ensure proper functioning.

This marks a critical milestone in the recovery process, enabling partial restoration of essential services and reinforcing the resilience of the site's energy infrastructure.

Additional focus areas of the assessment include:

* Sarowar Recovery: Addressing water quality and structural rehabilitation of the holy pond

* Power Control Systems: Including the Water Filtration Plant and backup energy units

* Infrastructure Review: Evaluating long-term needs for structural safety and climate resilience

In addition to energy infrastructure repairs, recent flooding has severely damaged the carpeted flooring at Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur. Approximately 12,000 square feet of carpet now requires replacement to restore the sanctity, comfort, and safety of the sacred premises.

The Project Management Unit (PMU) of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib is appealing for support to install new carpet across the affected floor and tiled areas. This replacement is essential to:

* Ensure the comfort of pilgrims and visitors, especially during barefoot entry

* Protect against heat from sun-exposed tiles

* Preserve the spiritual atmosphere and dignity of the Gurdwara

UNITED SIKHS joins the PMU in urging the global sangat to come forward and assist in this effort. Together, we can help maintain the serenity and sacredness of Kartarpur Sahib for all who walk its path.

