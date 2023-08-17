ATK

New Delhi [India], August 17: Seed VC Innovation Limited (SeedVC), a Dubai International Financial Center, based fund manager, licensed and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), announces the launch of USD 50 million Venture Capital fund. SeedVC believes in the power of innovation as a fundamental driver of growth for companies and the creation of long-term wealth. It is dedicated to nurturing founders who become pioneers of innovation.

SeedVC’s dedication to excellence brings assurance to investors, fostering collaboration and lasting partnerships among startups and the global investor community. With the launch of the USD 50 Million Fund, SeedVC aims to build a portfolio of 15-20 companies allocating USD 3-4 M per startup, with special emphasis on sustainability, health technology, blockchain, cybersecurity & AI, building transformative changes in the startup landscape and creating unique opportunities for growth. Upholding ethical tenets and principles, Seed VC conducts thorough due diligence ensuring transparency and compliance, thus forming a solid foundation for this esteemed organization.

“We are excited to commence our venture in DIFC, Dubai – a world-renowned, well-regulated jurisdiction. We look forward to empowering innovative startups while maximizing returns for our investors”, says Avneesh Mishra, the Senior Executive Officer of SeedVC.

The fund managers at SeedVC bring in a combined experience of 75+ years in the financial industry ecosystem with a strong portfolio of 10+ companies, on the likes of BluSmart Mobility, HCD, Konsultera, BIA Brands, BigThinx and many more. At SeedVC, the mission, although simple, is incredibly powerful: committed to providing startups with the essential resources, funding, and guidance they need to flourish and expand their businesses.

“Innovation is the heartbeat of startups, driving their success and contributing to communities. As fund managers, we empower visionary entrepreneurs, knowing that each breakthrough carries the potential to be the 1 in 10 that changes the world”, said Gaurav Aggarwal, General Partner, SeedVC.

