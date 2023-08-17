New Delhi, August 17: The new-gen Apple iPhone 15 series launch is finally going to happen soon, ending the almost year long speculations and leaked reports. However, as the iPhone 15 series launch is nearing, new reports suggest even a couple of the existing iPhone model will get some major upgrades.

As per the latest speculations, Apple will be endowing the iPhone 14 series with a major upgrade alongside the launch of the iPhone 15 series. Let's check the details.

iPhone 14 Models To Relaunch with Hardware Modifications - Details

The Cupertino based tech giant had introduced the iPhone 14 series last year in September, and the range comprises of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now, as per the new reports, Apple is expected to relaunch the lower models of the iPhone 14 series with a major upgrade.

It is being said that that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be getting a major hardware modification, which is highly talked about USB Type-C port integration. It is already reported several that the iPhone 15 series is expected to ditch Apple's Lightning port in favour of the USB Type-C port. This change is said to be keeping in line with the European (EU) regulations and to adhere to the same. This change would also make the devices adhere to the regulations in California, US.

As per a tipster, Apple has released tvOS 17 beta for testers, and this includes the references to two new iPhone models in the current iPhone 14 series, namely – the “iPhone 14,4” and the “iPhone 14,5" which don’t exist in the current iPhone lineup.

As per the leaked reports, there are four other iPhone model references, but these would belong to the upcoming iPhone 15 series and the existing iPhone 14 series. Innumerable reports so far, have claimed that the iPhone 15 series will be first ever iPhones to offer USB Type-C ports, but now it seems that the iPhone 14 models will also get the modification.

Now, if some of you are wondering why the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models will get the USB Type-C ports and not the higher iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models? The answer is simple. Apple generally discontinues the previous generation model’s Pro and Pro Max models soon after the ne-gen iPhone series launch. However, the lower models continue to be on offer for a few years.

Hence, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models will continue to exist well after the launch of the iPhone 15 series. As the EU common charger regulation will come into effect in 2024, California USB Type-C port mandate on electronics will come into effect in 2026. Hence, Apple is bracing up its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus with the USB Type-C port modification early on to adhere to the rules of these markets.

