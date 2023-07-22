PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: In recent news, a groundbreaking approach in the field of Acupuncture to resolve infertility issues is gaining popularity among couples struggling to conceive. The ancient and popular Chinese practice is making waves in the medical world as scientific research continues to provide evidence of its positive effects on fertility. Senior Allopath, Pain Physician and Senior Acupuncturist, Dr Sachin Lohiya, is one of the few experienced professionals who is leading the charge in the field of acupuncture-assisted fertility treatments in India.

According to Dr Sachin, “With its natural and holistic approach, acupuncture is undoubtedly making its mark in the field of fertility treatments, bringing joy and fulfilment to countless hopeful parents.

A prick of a needle can help to resolve infertility issues. Acupuncture has shown promising results in countless cases of improved fertility, successful pregnancies, and better outcomes in conditions such as low AMH, low ovarian reserves, and PCOD. Moreover, many gynaecologists also recommend acupuncture treatment for infertility cases before considering more invasive procedures like in vitro fertilization (IVF), as the alternative therapy has been shown to enhance the results of assisted reproduction techniques.”

The esteemed doctor sheds more light on the fundamental principles of acupuncture, explaining that infertility occurs due to disrupted vital balance and blockages in the Qi energy and blood circulation flow. When the free flow of energy is blocked, it can cause deficiency, stagnancy or heat syndrome. Deficiency syndrome primarily affects patients with low AMH, oligospermia, and azoospermia, while stagnancy syndrome is often associated with unexplained primary infertility in both men and women, despite normal reports. Heat syndrome, however, is commonly seen in endometriosis, hyperthyroidism, abnormal immobile sperm, or low motility. Acupuncture offers targeted treatments for each syndrome, restoring balance and promoting overall health, ultimately increasing the likelihood of natural conception.

Couples who turn to special and renowned acupuncture Clinics, like Dr Lohiya Acupuncture center, are properly diagnosed. A thorough understanding of the patient's condition, medical history, diagnosis of tongue, nail, and pulse examination, and conducting advanced investigations, such as Acugraph, that aid in studying meridians, provides valuable insights for selecting the most effective acupuncture points. Depending on the final results, acupuncturists can develop personalized treatment plans.

The primary aim of acupuncture treatment is to facilitate fertility by improving blood flow to the uterus and ovaries. This enhancement in blood circulation can lead to improved egg quality and a higher chance of successful implantation. Moreover, for individuals experiencing ovulation issues due to conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), acupuncture has shown excellent results in restoring regular ovulation patterns.

Dr Lohiya dispels myths and uncertainties surrounding acupuncture procedures. Fine, filiform needles are inserted into specific points during sessions. Electroacupuncture, involving mild electrical stimulation, enhances therapeutic effects. Sessions typically last 20 minutes, with patients undergoing 15-20 sessions over a month. Reputed clinics like Dr. Lohiya Acupuncture always use disposable sterile needles, ensuring both the safety and efficacy of the treatments.

Dr Sachin P Lohiya is an experienced medical professional with qualifications in MBBS, D. Ac, DTCM, and MD (Acupuncture). His expertise has earned him esteemed positions in organizations like the Indian Academy of Acupuncture Science, the World Association of Chinese Medicine, and the Hong Kong Acupuncture Society. Furthermore, Dr Lohiya has authored several books, including "Gharche Ghari Acupressure upchar" in Marathi and "Model Question Bank" in two parts.

His famous Acupuncture clinic in Andheri, Dadar, and Thane are already ranking high on successful client testimonials. From a case of a patient achieving a healthy uterine lining and successfully conceiving using her deceased husband's frozen sperm to another patient who got to experience natural conception, rendering the planned intrauterine insemination (IUI) unnecessary. Dr Lohiya Thane's clinic has a similar fascinating case where a 39-year-old patient who struggled to conceive for years achieved pregnancy after undergoing acupuncture treatment.

These cases, along with many others, exemplify the remarkable potential of acupuncture in addressing primary infertility and fostering natural conception.

