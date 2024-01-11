UNLOCKING THE RHYTHM: CIPLA LAUNCHES THE TUFFIES SONG AS PART OF THE NEXT WAVE OF THE CAMPAIGN WITH SHANKAR MAHADEVAN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11: Empowering kids living with chronic respiratory conditions like asthma through the magic of music, Cipla forays into the next phase of its Tuffies campaign with a new song. The mighty melody has been sung and composed by Shankar Mahadevan and conceptualised with creative agency ^ a t o m network. With the aim of spreading the Tuffies mission nationwide, the new song will be part of the company's strengthened efforts to promote paediatric respiratory care awareness through both online and offline channels. The Tuffies song is now available across Cipla's social channels.

Listen to the Tuffies 'Dhan-ta-daa' song: https://youtu.be/L54mS5grSY0?feature=shared

Speaking on the launch of the new song, Mr. Achin Gupta, CEO - One India Business at Cipla Ltd. said, "Music has always been an incredible medium of expression and at Cipla we have tremendous belief in its ability to inspire, motivate and unite. We're excited to launch the 'Dhan-ta-daa' song specifically created for little Tuffies across the country and we're especially excited to have collaborated with the talented Shankar Mahadevan to help us bring the spirit of 'Tuffies' alive."

Singer and composer Mr. Shankar Mahadevan said, "Music is a powerful tool for storytelling and I'm so happy to have been presented with the opportunity to be part of such a special project that brings attention to a serious and relevant cause. Learning about the impact of a disease like asthma on little ones across the country was an eye-opener and Cipla's commitment to these little 'Tuffies' is commendable. Melodious and catchy, our hope is that this song resonates with children, enabling them to take charge of their own health and give them the courage to achieve their full potential."

The song launch will be coupled with new initiatives that includes a second comic book titled, 'Mystery of the Lost Kitty', which for the first time has been co-created with Indian paediatricians. Furthermore, recognizing the crucial role of schools in promoting health education, the company has rolled out the 'Tuffies ki School Yatra' to 1000+ schools across the country. Through this hands-on approach the company hopes to empower students and staff with the knowledge to navigate respiratory conditions, dispel misconceptions, and promote proactive respiratory health management. In addition to asthma screening opportunities, the yatra includes fun activities like blow painting for kids, engaging group sessions with healthcare professionals for staff members, and opportunities for parents to feature their child in the next Tuffies comic book.

Link to read second comic book, 'Mystery of the Lost Kitty': https://www.breathefree.com/tuffies/read-comics/

Speaking on the new comic book and the 'Tuffies Ki School Yatra', Mr. Achin Gupta, CEO - One India Business at Cipla Ltd., "Addressing India's young population, where 70-82% of those suffering from wheezing or severe asthma remain undiagnosed [1] , Tuffies aims to educate and entertain children in a relatable language. Exemplifying the power of tailored creative storytelling in effectively engaging audiences, the slew of offline and online activities will only further bolster these ambitions and aid our mission of raising awareness about paediatric respiratory care."

Led by the delightful, animated characters Vicky, Mini, Gullu and Mr. Puffy - Tuffies hopes to inspire children with respiratory conditions, like asthma, to take charge of their health through dynamic storytelling and engagement. It also assists parents and caregivers in distinguishing between accurate information and misconceptions about these conditions.

For more information on Tuffies visit: www.breathefree.com/tuffies

Disclaimer : This information is only for general awareness and is neither intended nor expected to promote, use, or endorse any product or encourage use of medicines or treatment in any way nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice nor for diagnosis or treatment/cure of any medical condition. The views expressed are independent opinion based on studies from validated qualified sources. Your discretion must be exercised before using the information for consulting doctor. Please consult your doctor/Registered Medical Practitioner before starting any treatment/medicine/ inhaler. This is being used only as a reference to create awareness and is NOT an advertisement.

About Cipla:

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well-known. Our 47 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 86 markets. Cipla is the 3rd largest in pharma in India (IQVIA MAT March'23), 3rd largest in the pharma private market in South Africa (IQVIA MAT March'23), and is among the most dispensed generic players in the U.S. For over eight decades, making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla's work. Our paradigm-changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, accessibility, and affordability to the centre of the HIV movement. A responsible corporate citizen, Cipla's humanitarian approach to healthcare in pursuit of its purpose of 'Caring for Life' and deep-rooted community links wherever it is present make it a partner of choice to global health bodies, peers, and all stakeholders. For more, please visit www.cipla.com, or click on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.

[1] Singh, Sheetu et al. "Prevalence, time trends and treatment practices of asthma in India: The Global Asthma Network study." ERJ open research vol. 8,2 00528-2021. 30 May. 2022, doi:10.1183/23120541.00528-2021

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314331/SHANKAR_MAHADEVAN.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209680/Cipla_Logo.jpg

