In the latest episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8, veteran actresses Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor took center stage, reminiscing about Bollywood's golden era. Episode twelve delved into various aspects of their illustrious careers, from industry anecdotes to family matters. Neetu Kapoor candidly shared cherished moments with the late Rishi Kapoor, offered marriage advice to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and revealed insights about Raha.

Zeenat Aman discussed her Instagram journey, aspirations for her biopic, and more. As the industry veterans shared their experiences, the episode unfolded with nostalgia and intriguing revelations, making it a must-watch for Bollywood enthusiasts.

Take A Look At The Top 5 Highlights Here

Neetu Kapoor Shares Last Moments Of Rishi Kapoor

Rreflecting on Rishi Kapoor's last phase, chose to focus on the positive moments in their relationship. She shared that despite the sadness during their time in New York, it was the best year of her life. Neetu expressed how Rishi, though loving, had a reserved way of showing it, maintaining distance even with their children, missing out on a more friendly connection with them.

Zeenat Aman's Instagram Debut

Zeenat Aman, the veteran actress, expressed her positive experience with Instagram, attributing her presence to her younger son and his partner. She praised the platform for providing a voice and space for self-expression, emphasizing its role in allowing individuals to present themselves authentically and receive genuine love and affection from followers.

Neetu Kapoor's Marriage Advice For Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

In a rapid-fire round, Neetu Kapoor, responding to what she wants Alia and Ranbir to take from her marriage, expressed a modern perspective. She emphasized the importance of each generation making their own choices, encouraging them to prioritise happiness and acknowledging the evolving dynamics of relationships in today's era.

Zeenat Aman's Casting Choice For Her Biopic

In the rapid-fire round, Zeenat Aman was asked about her choice for someone to play her in a biopic. She promptly chose Priyanka Chopra, praising her versatility and acting skills. Zeenat Aman highlighted Priyanka's ability to capture diverse roles, making her the ideal choice for portraying her life on the big screen.

Zeenat Aman On Fame And Depression In Bollywood

Zeenat Aman shared insights on fame and depression in Bollywood, emphasising the importance of knowing one's self-worth while in the public eye. She highlighted the pressure that comes with celebrity status and stressed the need for a stable sense of identity to navigate the challenges of the industry.

