New Delhi [India], March 9: UNOX India, the Indian arm of leading Italian brand for professional ovens and foodservice equipment UNOX, will participate in AAHAR 2026 - The International Food & Hospitality Fair, scheduled from March 10 to 14, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The company will present its latest professional cooking and baking technologies at Hall 11, Booth 11-12A, offering visitors an opportunity to explore solutions designed to enhance efficiency, consistency, and performance in modern commercial kitchens.

UNOX powers professional kitchens across restaurants, hotels, bakeries, QSR chains, and catering operations in over 130 countries worldwide. In India, the brand has been steadily expanding its footprint, supporting food service businesses with high-performance commercial ovens designed to deliver consistent results, reduce energy consumption, and optimise professional kitchen workflows.

Through engaging live cooking and baking demonstrations at AAHAR 2026, UNOX chefs will showcase the capabilities of the CHEFTOP-X™ and BAKERTOP-X™ commercial combi ovens, featuring advanced artificial intelligence and sensor-driven cooking technology designed to automatically recognise food and optimise cooking parameters. Visitors will also experience other advanced solutions including EVEREO®, the hot fridge designed to preserve food at service temperature, along with high-speed ovens such as SPEED-X™, SPEED.Compact™ ECO, and SPEED.Pro™. These technologies are designed to help food service operators standardise output, optimise workflows, and reduce operational costs in busy professional kitchens.

The exhibition will also mark the introduction of BAKERLUX CLASSIC, the restyling and consolidation of the historic LINEMISS™ and LINEMICRO™ ranges. The new line brings these products together under a single identity, aligned with the positioning and design philosophy of the BAKERLUX SHOP.Pro™ range.

True to the origins of UNOX, BAKERLUX CLASSIC is designed to deliver reliable and consistent baking performance in a compact, easy-to-use oven, making it ideal for small bakeries, mini-markets, cafes, and convenience stores.

Commenting on the participation, Vikram Goel, Regional Director - UNOX India & South East Asia, said: "AAHAR provides an important platform for us to connect directly with India's foodservice professionals. As professional kitchens continue to modernise and scale, the demand for intelligent, performance-driven, and energy-efficient solutions is growing rapidly. Our focus remains on offering solutions to foodservice operators that help them achieve consistency, productivity, and sustainability in their daily operations."

Beyond exhibitions, UNOX India continues to strengthen its presence through experience centres, lounges, and an expanding dealer and service network across major Indian cities. These spaces allow chefs, consultants, and hospitality entrepreneurs to conduct live trials, receive expert consultation, and explore solutions from UNOX, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to India's rapidly evolving foodservice industry.

Visitors to AAHAR 2026 can experience how smart commercial ovens from UNOX are redefining performance in professional kitchens by visiting the UNOX Booth at Hall 11, Booth 11-12A.

