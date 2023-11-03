SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 3: Founded in 1977 by Symbiosis International University, Symbiosis Law School, Pune (SLS Pune) is a premier law school in India with a rich history of producing some of the finest legal minds in the country. It is the first law college in Pune with a diverse array of law programmes, including B.A. L.L.B (Hons.), B.B.A L.L.B. (Hons.), LL.B., and LL.M. With these programmes, the law school provides its students with a quality education and prepares them to excel in their respective fields.

"As a renowned law school, we strive to offer our students transformative experiences where they can get a sense of legal education. We have always been committed to going beyond classrooms to create an active campus life. We don't only want the students to prepare for the future challenges in the legal world, but to lead it and become more innovative. We want them to explore their potential intellectually and take action to make a difference. SLS Pune is not only a hub of education but also a transformative journey that ignites ambitions," says Dr Shashikala Gurpur, Director of Symbiosis Law School, Pune.

The institute has ranked

* 6th in "India Ranking 2023: Law" by NIRF

* 1st in Top 50 Private Law Colleges in India (2023)

* 1st in "Top Supreme Law Schools" by CSR-GHRDC Law School Survey (2023)

* 2nd in "India's Top Colleges" by Outlook I Care Ranking (2023).

The college was honoured with a Gold Star Award by the Bar Council of India, marking a significant achievement that serves as both a milestone and a source of inspiration to pursue further milestones in the coming years.

SLS Pune offers its students amazing on-campus facilities and an intellectually engaging environment, which includes a moot court complex, a library room, technology-advanced classrooms, and computer labs. The moot court allows students to improve their advocacy skills through regular practice. In the library, students will find every book they require to pursue their academic goals in one place.

The technologically advanced classrooms and a computer lab with over 230 computers make it a better learning environment for students to stay engaged with their subjects, promoting digital literacy among students. The campus also has a sports complex to ensure students' physical well-being and holistic development. These facilities contribute to an academic atmosphere where students can ensure that they are in a place where their academic pursuits are celebrated.

Beyond its excellence, SLS Pune has a myriad of student clubs and societies that highlight students' passions and interests. Every year, student clubs organize many events on campus where they get the chance to improve their public speaking skills, critical thinking, teamwork, and leadership skills. Various industrial experts get invited to the events to collaborate with students and educate them about valuable insights, expanding students' horizons beyond textbooks.

SLS Pune is not just a hub of legal education but also an amalgamation of academic excellence, cutting-edge facilities, and a vibrant campus life. It is more of a place which produces socially aware individuals who have the confidence to navigate the complexities of the legal world with professionalism and proficiency.

To know more about it, visit: https://www.symlaw.ac.in/

