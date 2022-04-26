New Delhi [India] April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Once Upon a Trunk, the affordable e-commerce marketplace and a home-grown brand, has announced its rebranding to 'Taggd'. Founded by Shivaani and Saanchi Jain, Taggd has made a mark in the fashion space as the fastest-growing indigenous home-grown and D2C delivery e-retailer.

Keeping in mind its brand ethos, the fashion aggregator has entered the next phase of development and is a company that connects brands with customers through digital celebrities and new-age influencers, the fresh and vibrant rebranding was a conscious effort to create a new wave in the business. Further, the new identity connects with GenZ, whose members are bolder and love to explore new trends in fashion.

Also Read | Chhavi Mittal Says She Is 'Cancer Free' After Undergoing Surgery, Tells Fans 'Don't Stop The Prayers' (View Pic).

"We at Taggd are tagging our customers with the best of fashion and style guides from digital celebrities. It's a terminology that sits very popular amongst the millennials and we've created quite a collection on the platform that will truly satiate the fashion needs of our patrons. So let's all be Taggd together," said, Shivaani Jain, Founder, Taggd.

'Taggd' will continue to create opportunities for exclusive home-grown brands. The unique model of i-commerce (influencer commerce) and virtual stores offers its services to emerging brands while simultaneously targetting home-grown and fledgling young D2C brands and Instagram boutiques. In addition to apparel, it also offers studios, stylists, content, and merchandise for influencers, making it not just a store but an experience. Besides, Taggd will seek to aid influencers in content creation while also facilitating engagement with consumers.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 25th Roza of Ramadan on April 27 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

Fashion never fades away, and like fashion, Taggd is here to stay. And with its new identity, this brand is all set to be the new face of fashion.

Taggd, a venture of Shivaani Jain and Saanchi Jain, is an e-commerce marketplace that exhibits the collections of India's home-grown brands at affordable prices. Based in Delhi, the platform was launched in 2015 with a vision to become the fastest home-grown delivery e-retailer brand. The portal caters to the fashion aspirations of women in the age group of 25 to 45 years.

The online portal reaches out to 22,000+ pin codes of Metropolitan and Tier 1 cities. Boosting the fashion quotient in the market, Taggd has been manifesting designers' true potential and offering customers a vast range of apparel, jewellery, home decor, and kidswear. Delivering to the farthest regions, the platform is catering to consumers across the country and further envisions to reach out to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in the near future.

Website Link: www.taggd.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)