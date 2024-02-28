Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), February 28 (ANI): The Yogi government has unveiled ambitious plans under the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC 4.0), aiming to provide a massive employment boost across Uttar Pradesh, in a push towards economic revitalization and job creation.

With an investment corpus exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore, the initiative is poised to generate an estimated 34 lakh jobs statewide, with a particular focus on tier 2/3 cities such as Kanpur and Bulandshahr.

The groundbreaking ceremony marks the initiation of several high-impact projects aimed at fostering industrial growth and employment opportunities.

Among the notable initiatives, Kanpur Nagar is slated to witness the establishment of a private industrial park, poised to create employment for a staggering 2.5 lakh individuals.

Additionally, the digital doctor clinic project by the Obdu Group in Bulandshahr is expected to generate jobs for approximately 70,000 people, offering a significant boost to the local economy.

The unveiling of over 14,000 projects, cumulatively valued at over Rs 10 lakh crores, took place on February 19 at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

One of the flagship projects includes the 'bhumi-poojan' for a private industrial park in Kanpur Nagar, spearheaded by Mega Leather Cluster Development (U.P.) Ltd., with an investment outlay of Rs 5850 crores.

Upon completion, this project is anticipated to emerge as a major employment hub, creating opportunities for thousands in the region.

Similarly, the Obdu Group's venture into digital healthcare, through its subsidiary Obdu Digital Health Ltd., promises to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the state.

With an investment of Rs 3350 crores, the establishment of Artificial Intelligence-based Village Health Centers is set to create employment for over 70,000 individuals, catering to the growing healthcare needs of the populace.

Beyond Kanpur and Bulandshahr, various other districts are poised to benefit from significant investments across diverse sectors.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, a prime real estate destination, will witness the establishment of a Rs 7,500 crores real estate and commercial project by M4M India Pvt. Ltd., creating jobs for 14,000 individuals.

Additionally, Prateek Realtors India Pvt. Ltd. and Chitra Realcon Pvt. Ltd. are set to inject further employment opportunities into the Ghaziabad region with mixed-use real estate projects.

Several other ventures are also on the horizon, promising employment opportunities across different sectors and geographies.

Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt. Ltd. is investing Rs 4,000 crores to build an Air Cargo Terminal at Jewar International Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar, offering job opportunities to 5,000 individuals.

Keshav Publications Pvt. Ltd. is commencing operations in Mathura with a manufacturing and publishing unit for stationery goods, electric items, and plastic products, investing Rs 1,250 crores and creating employment for 10,000 people.

In Moradabad, Designo Pvt. Ltd. is establishing a handicraft and toy manufacturing and export unit valued at Rs 800 crore, facilitating employment for 10,000 individuals.

Similarly, Torrent Power Ltd. is initiating a 24-megawatt solar power project in Sonbhadra with an investment of Rs 13,200 crores, paving the way for employment for approximately 5,000 people in the region.

From air cargo terminals and manufacturing units to renewable energy projects, the state is poised to witness a surge in job creation, offering hope and prosperity to its burgeoning workforce. (ANI)

