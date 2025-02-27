New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has potential for other countries to learn from the experience and get ideas on how to adopt it in their own countries, said Professor Carlos Montes, Lead Innovation Hub, University of Cambridge Business School.Professor Montes is in India to participate in the inaugural NXT Conclave 2025, set for February 28th and March 1st at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.During January 2025 around 17 billion transaction has been made through UPI. After the demonstration of UPI today in national capital, Montes said that glad to see the UPI payment system.

The growth of UPI shows that they all work together on making sure that the technology that they develop is user friendly for citizens, and that there is a regular and constant innovation in that aspect, he added.He said It explains the high adoption rate of UPI in India. It has also potential for other countries to learn from the experience and get ideas on how to adopt it in their own countries, he added.

Sudhir Shyam, Economic Adviser at Department of Financial Services (DFS) said that they were actually interested to know how UPI works.

In India UPI has become very popular in terms of payment system in our country and gradually it is being recognized globally. UPI system is already live in 7 countries including UAE, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Singapore, Srilanka and Maldives. Work is in progress in 4 including France, Peru, Trinidad & Tobacco, Peru and Namibia.

Shyam said the some other countries has also showed interest in UPI. Today there was small demonstration before the delegation today.

UPI volume are increasing exponentially and such fast growth basically lies in the ease of payment.

Ease of payments has a led to a very wide adoption of this payment system. There are 465.2 mn unique users of UPI since its inception. UPI is an Indian instant payment system as well as protocol developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2016 more than 80 Apps are live on UPI. 17 billion transactions has been done on UPI during January 2025. (ANI)

