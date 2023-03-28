New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI/SRV): Recently, the books to crack the IAS exam 2024 are released by BestCurrentAffairs.com. These Booklets cover the syllabus as mentioned by the UPSC in the notification.

You can get these books for UPSC 2024 exam from the website BestCurrentAffairs.com

For general understanding the basic and standard books are sufficient. But for competition IAS aspirants need to refer more than that. IAS aspirants need to read more and more relevant information that too very frequently so that they do not forget it during exams. They have to prepare all the important topics while not ignoring the basic concepts.

BestCurrentAffairs.com provide the Exact and Relevant GS Study Material for UPSC Prelims 2024 exam. Candidates just need to read and revise these books. There is no need to read any other book for UPSC 2024 prelims exam. All-important topics in news relevant to this exam are covered in detail in these books. These Booklets are fully updated and revised every year according to the latest trend of questions being asked by UPSC.

Content-wise these Books are comprehensive but compact in terms of thickness. Success in IAS Prelims depends on SMART books. These SMART Books give a clear understanding of the topics and provide some critical latest information that is missed in Coaching Classes.

