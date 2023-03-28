India Football Match Live Streaming Online: Fresh off a win against Myanmar, the Indian football team will be looking to continue their momentum when they take on the Kyrgyz Republic in the third game of the Tri-Nation International Tournament 2023. A solitary goal from Anirudh Thapa in the first half saw the Blue Tigers emerge victorious at the Khuman Lampak Stadium. Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar played out a draw in the second match of the tournament and now, all India need is a draw to lift the title. VAR-Lite' to Be Used in Indian Football From Next Season, Announces AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey After His Visit to Belgium.

On the other hand, Kyrgyz Republic would need to beat India and lift the trophy. The Khuman Lampak Stadium in Myanmar will once again host this contest and the crowd are expected to turn up in numbers to support Igor Stimac and his men. Stimac has added Kerala Blasters’ star Sahal Abdul Samad and some changes can be expected in the Indian line-up for this contest. Both sides would hope to be competitive in this match, but India will start as favourites, given their confidence from a victory last game and home advantage, with the crowd behind them.

When is India vs Kyrgyz Republic Tri-Nation International Tournament Match? Full Schedule With Date and Time Details

India vs Kyrgyz Republic in Tri-National friendly will take place on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the Khuman Lampak stadium. The tournament decider will kick off at 06:00 pm IST. 'Hope This Can Happen Soon' Yan Dhanda, Former Liverpool Youth Star, Shows Interest to Represent Indian Football Team in Response to AIFF General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran's Tweet.

How to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Kyrgyz Republic Tri-Nation International Tournament Match? TV Channels in India

The India vs Kyrgyz Republic football match will be aired live on Star Sports Network. Tune into Star Sports 3 channel to watch the live action exclusively. It is an interesting game for every football fan in India. They cannot afford to miss the match and just in case, they face any issues watching India vs Kyrgyz Republic on their TV sets, check out the live streaming options online.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Live Telecast of India vs Kyrgyz Republic Tri-Nation International Tournament Match?

The live streaming of India vs Kyrgyz Republic football match will be available on Star Sports' official online platform Disney+ Hotstar. You can also watch India vs Kyrgyz Republic live on TV platforms like Jio TV and Airtel Xstream.

