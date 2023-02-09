New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/SRV): Registration for the highly competitive UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 has begun! The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) started the process for 1105 posts on February 1, 2023, and aspirants who are eager to take up this challenge can do so via the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. To make the process easier, the link to apply for the exam is readily available on upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC CSE Prelims Registration 2023 is the first step for candidates who are looking to clear the Civil Services Examination and pursue a successful career in Indian Administrative Services.

The UPSC CSE Prelims Registration 2023 process involves filling up the online application form, uploading the necessary documents, and paying the registration fee. Aspirants are required to provide accurate and complete information during the UPSC CSE Prelims Registration 2023 process. It is important to note that any incorrect or misleading information provided during the UPSC CSE Prelims Registration 2023 process may lead to the cancellation of the candidate's registration. You won't be able to begin your study for the UPSC CSE in the appropriate way unless you learn the responses to these questions concerning the exam.

How to fill up the UPSC CSE Application Form 2023

- Go to the official website of UPSC: upsconline.nic.in- Tap on the Exam Notifications tab.- Then click on the Apply Online link.- Search for the link available on the Civil Services Part-I registration and click on it- Go through the application form instructions carefully and then click on Yes.- Once you have filled in all the details required click on continue and then click on Submit

Important documents to fill UPSC CSE 2023 Application form:

- Scanned photograph and signature as mentioned by the UPSC- Valid photo ID card proof and details- Your academic and personal details- Online fee payment details

Go to Resources for UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2023:

You need to undergo comprehensive preparation with NCERT Books Classes 6 to 12, Mock Test Sample Papers, Previous Years Question Papers for UPSC Prelims Exam 2023 in order to have in-depth practice. Also candidates must read prominent newspapers like "The Hindu" for day-to-day happenings.

Subject-Wise Tips for UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2023

To help you prepare for this exam, we have put together some section-wise tips.

Current Affairs:- Stay updated with the latest news from various sources such as newspapers, magazines, online news portals, and TV news channels.- Prepare a list of important events and developments in the past year and revise them regularly.- Focus on national and international events that have a direct impact on India.- Read editorials of reputed newspapers for a better understanding of current events.- Practicing With Previous Years Question Papers For UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2023, helps to get familiar with latest

History:- Read NCERT textbooks of classes 11th and 12th for a comprehensive understanding of Indian history.- Focus on the modern period and events that have shaped Indian society and polity.- Make a note of important dates and events.- Prepare a timeline of historical events to get a better understanding of their chronology.

Geography:- Read NCERT textbooks of classes 11th and 12th for a comprehensive understanding of physical and human geography.- Focus on topics like climate, natural vegetation, natural resources, and demographic features.- Prepare maps of India, its states, and Union Territories.- Practice questions based on maps and be familiar with the different geographical terms used in them.

Indian Polity and Governance:- Read the Indian Constitution thoroughly and understand its provisions.- Focus on the functioning of various organs of the government such as the Parliament, Judiciary, and Executive.- Prepare a list of important laws and acts, such as the RTI Act, 2005.- Keep yourself updated with the recent developments and changes in the Indian polity.- UPSC CSE Prelims Previous Years Question Papers help to practice with likely questions for 2023 Exam

Economics:- Read NCERT textbooks of class 11th and 12th for a comprehensive understanding of Indian economics.- Focus on the basics of micro and macroeconomics and their application to the Indian economy.- Prepare a list of important economic terms and their definitions.- Read the Economic Survey and the Budget speech of the current year to stay updated with the economic scenario of the country.

General Science:- Brush up your basic science concepts from class 8th to 12th.- Focus on the latest developments in science and technology.- Read science magazines and keep yourself updated with recent developments.

Knowing the curriculum in advance can help you stay on it when studying because it is very extensive and can be overwhelming at times. Here is the UPSC CSE Prelims syllabus:

Paper-I UPSC CSE Prelims Syllabus (General Studies-I)

- Important Current Events on A National and International Level.

- Indian history and the Indian National Movement

- Physical, Social, and Economic Geography of India and The World Are Covered in Indian And World Geography.

- Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, Etc. Of Indian Politics and Governance.

- Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Activities, etc. are all Examples of Economic and Social Development.

- Environmental Ecology, Biodiversity, And Climate Change General Topics That Don't Call for Academic Expertise Basic Science

Paper-II UPSC CSE Prelims Syllabus (CSAT)

- Comprehension

- Communication abilities, as well as logical thinking and analytical capacity, are all interpersonal skills.

- Making decisions and addressing problems

- general cognitive capacity

- Simple mathematics (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude, etc.) (Level X in Class), interpretation of data (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency, etc. - Class X level)

In conclusion, clearing the UPSC CSE Prelims exam requires a lot of hard work, dedication, and proper strategy. By following the above-mentioned tips, you can give your preparation direction and increase your chances of success. Good luck!

