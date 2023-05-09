New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and Ministry of Railways jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for station area development along Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail.

Project-SMART envisages the development of surrounding areas of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Railway (MAHSR) stations to enhance accessibility and convenience of commuters and to promote economic activities in the vicinity of station areas.

The project would facilitate and enhance the institutional capacity of State Governments, Municipal Corporations and Urban Development Authorities to plan, develop and manage surrounding areas of stations.

The MoU was inked for four High-Speed Rail Stations -- Sabarmati, Surat in Gujarat and Virar and Thane in Maharashtra; out of 12 stations in-route. Surat, Virar and Thane are greenfield while Sabarmati is a brownfield development.

MoHUA, governments of Gujarat, Maharashtra and JICA are organizing a series of Seminars and field visits for Project-SMART in Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is an under-construction high-speed rail line connecting India's economic hub Mumbai with the city of Ahmedabad. When completed, it will be India's first high-speed rail line.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) was incorporated on February 12, 2016, under the Companies Act, 2013 with the object of financing, constructing, maintaining and managing the High-Speed Rail Corridor in India. (ANI)

