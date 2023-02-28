New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Women's beauty & personal care brand, Urban Yog, introduced Dry Shampoo which is an extension of their brand's, 'Be Bold, Be the Change' ethos that aims to change women's traditional approach to personal care.

Innovated to ease the busy lifestyle of the women of today, Urban Yog Dry Shampoo comes in a spray form that absorbs all the oil & dirt and refreshes hair between washes. When there is no time to wash your hair and they feel oily & greasy, this dry shampoo is bound to come in handy.

Also Read | FIFA The Best Football Awards 2022 Winners List: Lionel Messi, Alexia Putellas and Others Who Won Top Honours at Annual Ceremony.

Specially made benzene-free Urban Yog Dry Shampoo gives instant cleansing and instant volume, leaving behind a marine fragrance with no visible residue.

Be it during the menstrual cycle, workout sessions, or a change in weather conditions, this dry shampoo is designed to save both time & trouble and give the hair an instant bounce.

Also Read | Making the Most of the Social Media World Is Arbaaz Vlog's Content Creator Mohd Arbaaz Khan.

Now, one does not have to wait for the perfect hair day, one can make it perfect every day using Urban Yog Dry Shampoo.

Moreover, this dry shampoo is the best solution for colour-treated hair. It enhances the life of shaded or textured hair as there is limited contact with water. Now, use dry shampoo anywhere anytime hassle-free! Just spray it and step out with confidence even on weekdays.

Speaking on the launch of the product, Hemant Raulo, Founder Urban Yog says, "I wanted to bring a product which works like a shampoo but needs no water or time to ease the life of today's women. All you need to do is, spray it through your hair strands and brush them. The best part is that Urban Yog Dry Shampoo is benzene-free and is absolutely safe for hair.

A few sprays of it will make you look good and feel good. Many Indian women aren't aware of the perks that dry shampoo brings with it. It is like make-up for your hair. Looking into the mirror, you will be able to witness the difference instantly and once you do, it will become a part of your lifestyle. This dry shampoo is not just a product; it is a habit that you would not want to give up on."

YouTube link of the Ad www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRv4cZZqNU8.

Urban Yog offers bold, affordable, and innovative beauty & personal care products spanning menstrual, skin, and hair care categories. All the products are alcohol-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, suitable for all skin types, and available on the website and Amazon.

Urban Yog is a women's beauty and personal care brand from GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd. The brand was founded in 2019 and has been continuously innovating solutions for bold women who wish to bring change in themselves and society.

For more information, please visit website urbanyog.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)