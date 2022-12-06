New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Women's beauty & personal care brand, Urban Yog, introduced a painless hair removal spray for women. The multipurpose hair removal spray is an extension of the brand's 'Be Bold, Be the Change' ethos that aims to change women's traditional approach towards personal care.

Designed to provide a painless hair removal experience, the Urban Yog Hair Removal Cream Spray comes in a foam-based texture that leaves the skin supple and removes tan. It is made with a unique formulation of aloe vera and tulip extracts. Aloe vera's natural ingredient has anti-inflammatory properties, which help to reduce dryness, fight skin ageing, and lock skin moisture. The natural ingredient-Tulip is rich in antioxidant and increases collagen production, and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. In addition to the convenient and hassle-free application, the dermatologically tested product removes unwanted hair fast and effectively within 6-8 minutes.

Link of the video: bit.ly/3EOaYDl

Speaking on the launch of the product, Hemant Raulo, Founder Urban Yog says, "For years, women have been bearing the pain of waxing, experiencing the nicks and cuts through shaving or dealing with dark skin due to chemical-based hair removal products. Through this time-saving product, we target to eliminate the undesirable, painful hair removal experience. The spray is a smart, time-saving solution that cuts down trips to the salon and other services. We aim to continue developing products that help women make the bold and the right choice when it comes to their beauty and personal care."

Urban Yog offers bold, affordable, and innovative beauty and personal care products spanning menstrual, skin, and hair care categories. All the products are alcohol-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, suitable for all skin types, and are available on their website and Amazon.

Urban Yog is a women's beauty and personal care brand from the house of GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd. The brand was founded in 2019 and has been continuously innovating solutions for bold women who wish to bring change in themselves and society.

