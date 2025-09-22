PNN

New Delhi [India], September 22: After facing long delays and uncertainty in recent years, Indian students hoping to study in the United States are finally seeing a marked improvement in the student visa process.

The U.S. Embassy in India has taken steps to reduce the backlog of visa applications that had caused wait times to stretch over 500 days at consulates in major cities like Mumbai and New Delhi. As of mid-2025, the average wait time for a student visa appointment has dropped to about two months.

This turnaround is thanks to increased staffing, better digital systems for managing applications, and focused efforts to clear the backlog. Another key factor has been the expansion of the Interview Waiver Program (IWP), which lets eligible students, especially those renewing visas, skip the in-person interview, speeding up approvals to about three weeks.

However, students should be aware of new rules requiring visa interviews to take place only in their home country or legal residence. This change removes the option of applying from third countries, which some had used to find shorter appointment waits. While this might cause some challenges, it's part of a wider push for consistency and security in visa processing. The easing of visa delays is expected to open doors for even more students looking to study in American universities.

Moreover, American universities have been very accommodating and have offered deferred admission offers (for Fall '26) to students who did not receive their visas on time. With all measures in place, the situation is expected to further improve, with official data already demonstrating a rise in visa applications. For students who have faced issues with Fall '25 admissions, Spring '26 admissions are the next best option and are right around the corner.

In this evolving scenario, organizations like Jamboree Education play an important role in helping students navigate the complex visa process. With over 30 years of experience, they offer guidance on visa application procedures, document preparation, and interview readiness to help students make the most of the current improvements.

Many Jamboree students have made it safely to the US and are settling in well. Naman Singh, a CS Master's student at New York University, recently shared his experience arriving in the US: "the immigration process at the [US] airport was really easy, they just asked me for my documents, asked a few simple questions, and I was all done." Elisha Gras, another Jamboree student admitted to the M. Engg. program at Cornell University also shared that she had made it safely and without any hassle.

Students are advised to keep an eye on updates from official U.S. Embassy sources and start their visa application process early to avoid last-minute hurdles.

About Jamboree Education

Jamboree Education is a leading overseas education consultancy specializing in test preparation and admissions guidance for students aiming to study abroad. With over three decades of experience, Jamboree has helped thousands of students achieve their academic goals through personalized counseling, expert test coaching, and up-to-date visa guidance. For more information, visit www.jamboreeindia.com.

