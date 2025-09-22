Kanpur, September 22: In a shocking incident, a woman was bitten by a snake after her in-laws allegedly locked her inside a room and released the reptile over an unmet dowry demand of INR 5 lakh. The victim, Reshma, cried out in pain as the snake bit her leg, but her in-laws allegedly stood outside laughing instead of helping. She somehow managed to contact her sister, who rushed her to the hospital for urgent treatment.

According to a report by India Today, the incident took place on September 18 in Kanpur’s Colonelganj area. Reshma’s sister, Rizwana, revealed that the family had previously paid INR 1.5 lakh to the in-laws, but further demands of INR 5 lakh led to increased harassment. The accused allegedly threatened and attempted to strangle Reshma on multiple occasions before resorting to the snake attack. Kanpur Shocker: Man Murders Lover, Throws Body Into Yamuna River Over Marriage Pressure in Uttar Pradesh.

The India Today report further stated that Reshma was forced to sleep alone on the night of the incident, with her daughter taken away by her husband’s family. Early the next morning, she was locked in a room where a snake was released through a drain. As the reptile bit her, the family stood outside mocking her cries for help instead of offering assistance. It was only after Rizwana’s intervention that Reshma was taken to the Government Ursula Hospital. Kanpur Shocker: Man Bites Off Society Secretary’s Nose in Parking Spat, Viral Video Leads to FIR.

Police have registered a case against seven people, including Reshma’s husband, Shahnawaz, his parents, and siblings, based on Rizwana’s complaint. Inspector Vineet Kumar from Colonelganj police station confirmed that the charges include attempted culpable homicide. Doctors at the hospital said Reshma displayed severe symptoms of snakebite and had been administered anti-venom. While her condition remains serious, she is reported to be stable under constant medical supervision.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

