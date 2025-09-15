New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch is coming to India tonight and will continue talks for a Bilateral Trade Agreement with the Indian counterpart, a government official said.

US-India trade talks will he held on Tuesday, the official said.

India's chief negotiator and Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce is Rajesh Agrawal.

Over the past few months, India and the US have been negotiating for an interim trade deal. Still, there were reservations from the Indian side on the US demand for opening up the agricultural and dairy sectors. Agriculture and dairy are critical for India as these two sectors provide livelihood opportunities to a large section of people.

India and the US initiated talks for a just, balanced, and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in March this year, aiming to complete the first stage of the Agreement by October-November 2025.

Initially, US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, even as there were hopes of an interim India-US trade deal that would have otherwise helped avoid elevated tariffs. A few days later, he imposed another 25 per cent tariff, taking the total to 50 per cent, citing India's continued imports of Russian oil.

The 50% tariffs came into effect on August 27.

US President Donald Trump had imposed reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries with which the US has a trade deficit. Since assuming office for his second term, President Trump has reiterated his stance on tariff reciprocity, emphasising that his administration will match tariffs imposed by other countries, including India, to "ensure fair trade".

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded warmly to US President Donald Trump's affirmation of the India-US ties, saying he "deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates" the US President's sentiments and positive assessment of the bilateral relations.

PM Modi noted India-US ties as "forward-looking" towards a "Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," in a post on X.

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," the Prime Minister stated in his post.

President Trump, while making an announcement in the White House, recalled that the India-US ties are a "very special relationship" and affirmed that he and PM Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is "nothing to worry about". (ANI)

