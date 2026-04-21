VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 21: Stories of renunciation have long occupied a privileged space in the subcontinent's moral and philosophical imagination. The image of a prince walking away from power, desire and domesticity in pursuit of truth is not merely narrative; it is civilisational memory. Yet, these stories are rarely examined from the vantage point of those who remain within the world that is renounced.

Also Read | 10 ????????? ???20???100 ????????????????????????????????????.

You Dwelled My Kingdom by Keerthisinghe, published in collaboration with Nu Voice Press and exclusively distributed by Penguin Random House, India, enters this gap with deliberation.

Rather than revisiting the well-documented journey of Siddhartha, the novel turns its attention to Yashodhara, locating meaning not in departure, but in continuity. What emerges is not a corrective retelling as much as a reframing, one that shifts the centre of emotional and philosophical gravity.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Shine Tuesday Lottery Result of April 21 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

In Keerthisinghe's telling, Yashodhara is neither a passive figure nor a symbolic absence. She inhabits the palace as a lived reality, where memory, longing and routine coexist. The narrative resists spectacle. Instead, it unfolds through stillness, allowing the psychological texture of waiting to take shape. Her experience is not dramatised into despair, nor elevated into idealised sacrifice. It is rendered with restraint, suggesting a form of endurance that is neither celebrated nor dismissed, but simply acknowledged.

The writing style reflects this intention. The author adopts a measured, almost meditative prose, where the emotional register remains controlled. There is a notable economy in how moments are constructed. Rather than relying on overt declarations, the narrative allows meaning to accumulate gradually, often through repetition, silence and spatial imagery. The palace itself becomes an extension of Yashodhara's interiority, its vastness mirroring the distance that has entered her life.

This stylistic choice aligns with the thematic core of the novel. If Siddhartha's journey represents detachment, Yashodhara's represents persistence. The novel implicitly raises a question that is often overlooked in discussions of spiritual pursuit: does the act of leaving exhaust the meaning of liberation, or does the act of staying generate its own form of understanding?

He does not attempt to resolve this tension. Instead, he allows both trajectories to exist in parallel. In doing so, the novel gestures toward a broader philosophical framework, one in which the householder's experience is not positioned as inferior to that of the renunciate, but as differently articulated.

The author's background in writing on spirituality is evident here, not in the form of explicit discourse, but in the tonal consistency of the narrative. There is a sustained attention to interior states, to the gradual transformation of emotion over time. Grief, in this context, is not an endpoint but a process, one that alters perception and, eventually, identity.

What You Dwelled My Kingdom ultimately offers is a shift in narrative attention. It does not seek to challenge established stories directly, but to expand them by including what has historically remained peripheral. Yashodhara's experience, in this sense, is not presented as an alternative to renunciation, but as an adjacent reality that complicates its meaning.

In foregrounding her voice, the novel invites a reconsideration of how absence, devotion and resilience are understood. It suggests that while some journeys are marked by departure, others are defined by the decision, or necessity, to remain.

And in that act of remaining, another kind of transformation quietly takes place.

You Dwelled My Kingdom by Keerthisinghe is out now everywhere!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)