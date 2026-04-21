VMPL

Erode (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21: In a remarkable confluence of civic consciousness, Erode City Central School (ECCS) etched its name in record books on Tuesday when its students successfully accomplished two prestigious world records in a single day, transforming their school campus into a resounding testament to democratic values ahead of the April 23, 2026 elections.

Also Read | 10 ????????? ???20???100 ????????????????????????????????????.

The landmark event, organised under the guidance of the Erode District Election Officer and District Collector in association with Erode City Central School, drew over 3,000 students, parents, and members of the public, who together brought to life two monumental works of art under the unifying theme: "Your Vote! Your Right! Your Duty!"

In the first record attempt, students contributed over 2.5 lakh fingerprints to create a sweeping artwork measuring 17.90 metres in length and 15.15 metres in breadth -- a 271.18 square-metre depiction of the map of Tamil Nadu interwoven with imagery celebrating the act of voting. In the second, more than 63,000 meticulously folded origami hearts were assembled into a mosaic spanning 21.17 metres by 17.58 metres -- covering 372.17 square metres -- once again rendering the map of Tamil Nadu, with the civic message emblazoned at its heart.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Shine Tuesday Lottery Result of April 21 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Both records were formally certified by four distinguished bodies -- Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records, Indian Book of Records, and Tamilan Book of Records -- with adjudicators present on-site throughout the proceedings. Citations were conferred at a ceremony held at 2:00 PM, attended by students and representatives of partner institutions including Imayam Trust, EKM Abdul Gani Matharasa Islamia High School, Atchayam Trust, Al-Ameen Matriculation Higher Secondary School, An-Noor Matriculation School, Al-Ameen Engineering College, Al-Ameen Polytechnic College , Erode Vasavi College, Vellalar Colleges, Chikkaiah Government Arts and Science College, Vivekananda Arts and Science College for Women, Pasam Foundation and many more NGO's in Erode District

Speaking at the Citation Ceremony, Sri S. Kandasamy IAS, District Election Officer and District Collector, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest and led the voter pledge, stated that this achievement by the students of ECCS was a shining example of how young citizens could become powerful ambassadors of democracy. He called upon the people of Erode to honour the sacrifices behind every vote and urged all eligible voters to exercise their franchise on April 23 without fail.

Dr. K.M. Abul Hasan, Correspondent of Erode City Central School, said that the school had always believed that true education extended beyond the classroom. He expressed that seeing students channel their energy and creativity into a cause as vital as voter awareness was deeply fulfilling, and added that this achievement would inspire generations of students to come to take pride in their civic responsibilities.

Mr. Ashik Mohammed, President of the school, stated that the twin world records were not merely institutional milestones, but a message from the youth of Erode to every citizen of Tamil Nadu -- that voting was not just a right, but a sacred duty. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the partner institutions, NGOs, parents, and volunteers whose wholehearted participation made the event a historic success.

Mrs. Tamilarasi, Principal, proudly stated that every teacher, student, and parent who stood on that campus on April 14 and 15 had written a chapter that ECCS would cherish forever. She acknowledged the extraordinary dedication of her team of teachers who had guided the students through weeks of meticulous preparation, and said that the look of pride on the students' faces as the records were certified was reward enough for every effort invested.

R. Rakshitha, Senior Adjudicator, Elite World Records, stated that witnessing the students of Erode City Central School accomplish two world records in a single day was truly extraordinary. She noted that the scale, precision, and collective effort demonstrated -- from 2.5 lakh fingerprints to 63,000 origami hearts -- met every benchmark required for certification. She commended the school's leadership and students for channelling their talent toward such a meaningful democratic cause, calling it one of the most inspiring record attempts she had adjudicated.

The two-day event, which commenced with an inaugural ceremony at 8:30 AM on April 14, was marked by infectious enthusiasm and an unwavering sense of purpose. The involvement of parents alongside students lent the occasion a multigenerational warmth, reinforcing the belief that democratic values are best passed down within families.

With this achievement, Erode City Central School reaffirms its standing as an institution that nurtures not only academic excellence, but citizens of conscience -- young men and women ready to lead their communities with responsibility and pride.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)