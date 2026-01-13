New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Tuesday welcomed remarks delivered by U.S. Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor during his first public address in India, describing them as a strong reaffirmation of the depth, continuity, and strategic importance of the U.S.-India relationship.

USISPF said it is confident that Ambassador-designate Gor will serve as a vital bridge between Washington and New Delhi, advancing an ambitious, forward-looking agenda and further strengthening the most defining partnership of the 21st century.

His reflections on the long-standing relationship between U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were cited as reinforcing the bipartisan and institutional foundations of the partnership, it said.

USISPF highlighted that President Trump stated that during Ambassador-designate Gor's time as Director of Presidential Personnel was vital in shaping affairs and noted, "for the most populous region, it is important" that he has a visionary who can help execute and deliver on his agenda.

"We're confident that Ambassador-designate Gor will execute the President's vision on strengthening this bilateral partnership," it said in a statement.

USISPF particularly welcomed Ambassador-designate Gor's announcement that India will be invited to join Pax Silica as a full member next month. India's participation in this initiative reflects its growing centrality in global technology and manufacturing ecosystems and aligns with shared U.S.-India priorities on supply-chain resilience, trusted technology partnerships, and economic security.

"For both nations, Pax Silica represents a forward-looking framework to deepen cooperation on AI and supply chain security, advancing new economic security consensus among allies and trusted partners," USIPF said.

USISPF said it looks forward to working closely with Ambassador Gor and his team to advance an ambitious agenda across trade, technology, energy, security, and people-to-people ties, and to further strengthen what he rightly described as "the most consequential global partnership of this century."

On Monday, Sergio Gor during his address after assuming charge said India will be invited to join the US-led PaxSilica group of nations as a full member next month.

He also said that the India-US trade deal negotiations were ongoing, and both the sides continue to actively engage for the ongoing trade deal negotiations. (ANI)

