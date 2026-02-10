New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) will lead the largest delegation of U.S. CEOs and senior technology leaders as an official partner of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. According to a USISPF release, the summit will take place in New Delhi from February 16-20, 2026, in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The initiative marks a strategic advancement in U.S.-India cooperation regarding artificial intelligence, trusted technology ecosystems, and next-generation digital infrastructure.

Ahead of the summit, USISPF announced the launch of the Board AI Task Force, led by USISPF Chairman John Chambers. The task force focuses on strengthening AI ecosystems and accelerating responsible deployment to support population-scale impact. As its initial action, the task force will lead a delegation of over 100 U.S. companies to the summit, working alongside the Government of India and industry stakeholders to advance scalable and inclusive artificial intelligence.

"As Prime Minister Modi said best, AI stands for America and India," stated John Chambers, Chairman of USISPF. "From my vantage point in Silicon Valley, I could see how AI would become the defining technology of our time, just as the U.S.-India relationship is the defining strategic partnership of our time. Through this task force, we will leverage USISPF's deep knowledge in public-private partnerships to ensure AI's responsible development and implementation for nearly two billion people across our countries. As the biggest bull on India and being equally as optimistic in AI's ability to change our lives, I am confident that this new task force will propel the U.S. and India to lead in this space and drive global conversations on AI, trust, and competitive AI ecosystems," the USIPF said.

The delegation is co-led by Adobe Chair and CEO Shantanu Narayen and FedEx Corporation President and CEO Raj Subramaniam. The group comprises more than 120 senior global leaders, including Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith, and executives from companies such as Ericsson, Chemours, and Rubrik. The delegation aims to advance the TRUST Initiative's focus on AI infrastructure growth by catalysing investments to scale India's computational capacity and supporting startups in welfare applications.

"The U.S.-India partnership is central to shaping a trusted global AI ecosystem," said Mukesh Aghi, President & CEO of USISPF. "As President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have underscored, artificial intelligence must be developed responsibly, at scale, and in service of people. USISPF is honoured to convene leaders from government and industry to translate this shared vision into action, advancing a joint roadmap to accelerate AI infrastructure, build applications that address real societal challenges, and ensure the safeguards to promote responsible deployment of AI."

At Bharat Mandapam, USISPF will host a flagship session titled "Scaling Trusted AI for 8 Billion+," featuring global industry leaders and policymakers. The forum will also hold public sessions at The Leela Palace on February 18, focusing on AI infrastructure and skilling. Private engagements during the summit include roundtables on national security readiness and supply chain resilience, as well as a dialogue with the U.S. Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, regarding trusted AI frameworks. (ANI)

