New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/ATK): In the rising technology and digitalization world, It is important to provide adequate and appropriate knowledge about the emerging trends. The changing technological advancements require constant attention. This helps to stay updated with the daily dose of information.

Vaibhav Jain, born on March 1996, is better known as the TechDroider and provides the best information online for his audience. He is an Indian YouTuber and Vlogger. He is known for providing content related to technology, exclusive leaks and conceptual videos, especially on YouTube.

Vaibhav wants to create a revolution with his content and provide information in the best way possible to his audience. He usually talks about general news related to technology. He does total justice in providing valuable content to his audience. This gains much respect and appreciation for his work.

Discussing and informing the latest featured apps currently, reviewing newly launched mobile phones, and provision of latest updates on smartphones is what Vaibhav majorly focuses on. His content also revolves around how-to Guide videos, the current leaks and rumours regarding any tech-related news and much more.

This TechDroider has almost 500K subscribers on YouTube and over 195 Million total video views on his channel. Along with so much hard work come glorious rewards. TechDroider's YouTube channel https://youtube.com/c/TechdroiderOfficial and Twitter handle https://twitter.com/techdroider are now verified. This helps the audience understand the authenticity of the creator on various digital platforms.

Jain is also keen on receiving a verification stamp for his other social media profiles. With YouTube and Telegram being verified, he also wants his Twitter https://twitter.com/vvaiibhav, Facebook https://facebook.com/Vaiibhavjaiin, and Instagram instagram.com/techdroider handles to be verified.

With his amazing talent and insights, Jain's TechDroider videos and extravagant posts are quoted by several reputed publications in the market. Publications like Forbes, TheVerge and CNET have quoted Jain's work several times.

With the change in momentum, changing how ideologies are perceived is essential. The more so when they are related to technology and gadgets. People are always interested in general information and details about the latest technological changes and advancements.

