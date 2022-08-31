India after a win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 match take on Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue will be seeking a Super 4 round qualification with win over Hong Kong. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to stamp the authority right from the word go against minnows Hong Kong. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 cricket match but will IND vs HK T20 live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Continue reading to find out more on India vs Hong Kong DD Sports live telecast. India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar and Now TV: Get Free Telecast Details of IND vs HK With Cricket Match Timing in IST.

The match against Hong Kong will provide some of the Indian batsmen like KL Rahul and Virat Kohli with a much-needed game time. The batsmen will apparently won't be under pressure and thus could do well in this fixture. It will be interesting to see if India go with the unchanged side or test some of its fringe players in this game before the crucial Super 4 round.

Is IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India's cricket matches and will provide the live telecast of IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 cricket match. However, the IND vs HK match on DD Sports will be telecast live only on DD Free Dish and DTT Platforms. On cable and DTH platforms, Star Sports Network will provide live telecast of IND vs HK. The IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 T20 match will not be live on DD National though on any platform.

IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 live commentary will be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs HK T20 cricket match while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel is likely to provide live stream of the commentary.

