PRNewswire

London [UK], February 26: In a commitment to elevating customer loyalty experiences through innovation, Valuedynamx, a Collinson Company and leading global provider of curated, data-driven purchase rewards, is powering Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty program of Emirates and flydubai, with the launch of a "pay with points /miles" redemption offering via the 'Spend Online' section with Skywards Miles Mall. This redemption offering provides a convenient way for Emirates Skywards members to use their Miles to spend on more everyday options.

Also Read | Kate Mara Birthday: ‘House of Cards’ Actress Has a Fabulous Wardrobe; 7 Best Looks to Check Out!.

With Skywards Miles Mall's expanded spend offerings, Emirates Skywards members can spend Miles earned on travel with Emirates and flydubai, partner airlines and lifestyle partners worldwide, in real time for digital gift cards at more than 500 brands across 5 markets globally, including the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Australia and India. Skywards Miles Mall provides access to a variety of new redemption opportunities, including popular local brands that cater to everyday lifestyle needs across fashion, fitness, technology, food and beverage, and more. Emirates Skywards members can now spend rewards with globally recognized brands they know and love.

Valuedynamx already powers Skywards Miles Mall earning opportunity where loyalty members can earn Miles seamlessly while making purchases with their favorite brands. By now offering this dual functionality to earn and redeem with a large network of retailers globally, Valuedynamx and Emirates Skywards are establishing a comprehensive rewards ecosystem that not only lets members have the flexibility to use their Miles for purchases that matter most, but also earn Miles as they shop.

Also Read | Startup India 2024: Six Fast-Growing Women-Led Start-Ups To Watch Out This Year.

"Through this exciting expansion of our partnership with Emirates, we're able to deliver an end-to-end earn and redemption proposition that aligns seamlessly with consumer demand for deriving maximum value from their loyalty programs," said James Berry, Managing Director, Valuedynamx . "Our new Pay with Points capability which unlocks the ability to spend miles at leading retailers in multiple markets underpins our shared commitment to meeting evolving consumer needs, solidifying Emirates Skywards position as a leader in providing a comprehensive and rewarding experience for its valued customers."

Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, said: We're pleased to be expanding our partnership with Valuedynamx to offer members more opportunities with Skywards Miles Mall, and a chance to spend Miles with some of the most popular brands across the UAE, US, UK, Australia and India. We look forward to continue working closely with our partners to ensure we always deliver a seamless end-to-end customer experience, and to setting new standards for reward experiences."

For more information about Valuedynamx's robust reward and loyalty solutions portfolio, visit Valuedynamx.com.

About Valuedynamx

Valuedynamx is a leading global provider of curated, data-driven omnichannel purchase rewards. Part of Collinson, a group acknowledged for delivering the world's most valued travel ecosystem, Valuedynamx combines its expertise across payments, card-linking, affiliate marketing, earning and redemption into a single entity that delivers relevant and engaging solutions for its clients. Valuedynamx enhances customer loyalty and drives transactional engagement for some of the world's largest airlines, banks, financial institutions and hotel groups. Valuedynamx supports over 400 million consumers, maintains 50,000 retail and travel partners and provides more than 400,000 rewards in more than 180 countries.

Collinson has more than 30 years loyalty and customer engagement experience, and more than 10 years focused on delivering loyalty commerce solutions. The organization has been at the forefront of loyalty innovation, continually evolving and building capability to meet the changing needs of clients and their customers.

For more information visit www.valuedynamx.com.

About Emirates Skywards

Emirates Skywards has more than 30 million members worldwide. The loyalty programme offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Members can earn Skywards Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours and money-can't-buy experiences.

For more information, visit www.emirates.com/skywards.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)