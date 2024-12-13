PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13: Veerhealth Care Limited (BSE: VEERHEALTH), AYUVEER, backed by Veerhealth Care's expertise in Ayurveda, specialises in crafting Ayurvedic medicines and oral care products with natural ingredients. With a focus on quality and affordability, Ayuveer aims to offer its customers an exceptional and safe daily care experience.

Veerhealth Care received a request from the USFDA on 04/09/2024 about the submission of required documentation against FDA Form 4003.

Upon submission of the required documentation, USFDA issued FDA Form 4003a Records Receipt Confirmation, confirmed that there are no further requests at this time, and closed their RRA assessment.

The successful completion of the RRA assessment by the USFDA would enable the Company to open up its business in the US market. Veerhealth Care has already successfully manufactured and shipped Export orders worth approximately Rs 3.50 Crores.

Also, the Company supplies to a leading Institutional Supplier in the United States of America and expects monthly orders worth Rs 1.50 Crores and annual orders worth Rs 18 Crores, which can significantly boost the Total Revenues and PAT.

Recently, the Company had a factory visit from a leading corporate group from Russia, which is one of the largest suppliers of its exclusive brands and in-house brands in the following categories for more than 30 years: skin care, make-up cosmetics, household cleaning, baby diapers and pet foods.

They are presented in all the biggest hyper supermarkets like Gold Apple, L'Etoile, Rivegauche, and retail chains such as Metro Cash & Carry, Tander, Aushan, etc. This group is entering the Oral Care market in Russia with advanced formulations and has approved the plant for manufacturing and export of Oral Care products to the Russian market.

