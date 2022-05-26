New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI/SRV): The elegantly designed Veggie Delight Goa, a restaurant offering the perfect dining experience is all set to expand towards North Goa. The restaurant has one branch already existing in South Goa. It is a pure vegetarian restaurant, aimed to serve all types of delicious cuisines. Looking at the exponential increase in pure vegetarian and Jain eating tourists to Goa and the very limited availability of exclusive high-end pure vegetarian outlets in Goa, this concept and brand of Veggie Delight originated under the flagship of Ram Niwas Agarwal.

In 2021, Center Court opened its exclusive section, Veggie Delight for customers from all across to enjoy its high standard food quality. The footfall increased for the business after their separation from veg restaurants. Further, the restaurant has a separate kitchen for vegetarian cooking which is not a common occurrence in the F and B industry. Agarwal played a major role in providing vegetarian food in Goa along with his wife's unique addition of her homemade masalas from Maharashtra.

Ram Niwas Agarwal, Owner of Veggie Delight, said, "We started Veggie Delight to cater to a large segment of diners looking exclusively for vegetarian options. Our blend of homestyle food and a host of renowned cuisines make the experience for our customers unforgettable. Our customer service makes it possible to turn any setting around the pool into the ideal dining spot. From in-room dining to romantic dining experiences on the poolside, every moment will be turned into a moment to cherish."

Agarwal, a follower of strict vegetarianism, ardently promotes the slogan - Be Vegetarian, Live Longer through his initiatives. Supporting him in his endeavours, Mrs Bindu's addition of unique and homemade, authentic masalas is a catalyst in the growth of the restaurant across Goa.

Veggie Delight is managed by Adventure Hospitality, a management consulting company operated by Manoj Kumar, Founder and CEO of Adventure Hospitality. The company manages and consults small hotels and restaurants. The vision of the company is to strengthen the backbone of hotels and restaurants that struggled with losses during pandemics due to unorganized third-party players. As a testament to their service, Adventure Hospitality helped Agarwal develop the concept of Veggie Delight from strategy to execution, and is also assisting with their expansion plans.

Agarwal is working on opening Veggie Delight outlets in Goa on the franchisee module. His vision is to promote vegetarian eating culture and the company is working on expanding its presence to all tourist-centric places in North Goa & South Goa right from Anjuna, Calangute, Baga, Candolim, Mapusa, Panjim, Vasco, Madgaon, Colva, and Cavalosim to Palolim.

The quality of service can make or break a restaurant's success. At Veggie Delight, every dining is a unique and special experience. The expert culinary team prepares the ultimate platter every time a customer dines in the restaurant with their 'extraordinary to perfection in every category - Food and Service.

To know more, visit - https://centercourtgoa.in/dinning/

