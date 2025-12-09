Vehement Technologies to Launch ERP.BZ 4.0 Globally on 1 January 2026, Ushering a New a New Era in Cloud ERP

New Delhi [India], December 9: Vehement Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is set to launch ERP.BZ 4.0, the fourth-generation version of its flagship cloud ERP platform, on 1 January 2026. The release is designed to help businesses manage operations across borders with greater speed, accuracy, and mobility.

The new version introduces advanced auditing and budgeting modules, packaging and international shipping support, multi-country billing, and international invoicing, reflecting the growing global needs of modern enterprises. Alongside these enhancements, a completely redesigned mobile application will allow business leaders to manage inventory, sales, purchases, HR, and HMIS directly from their devices. Users can scan documents for instant retrieval or scan products to access their complete lifecycle history -- a combination of functionality that makes ERP.BZ 4.0 a truly end-to-end, cloud-first business management platform.

This launch represents the latest step in Vehement Technologies' ambition to create globally scalable, mobile-ready ERP solutions that empower businesses to operate efficiently in an increasingly connected world.

From a 200 sq. ft. Office to a Global $15M ERP Network

At the heart of ERP.BZ is Siddhartha Dikshit, Managing Director of Vehement Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and ILICO Services Ltd., whose entrepreneurial journey began in a tiny rented office in Dum Dum, Kolkata. Today, the company operates in 66 countries, with a combined turnover exceeding $15 million, positioning it as a significant player in international ERP.

Recently, Dikshit was honoured with the Bharat Business Award 2024, highlighting both his vision and the collective effort of his team in achieving global recognition. For him, awards are milestones rather than destinations: "These recognitions belong to my team, partners, and clients who believed in our journey from day one," he says.

Early Curiosity, Early Leadership

Born in Kolkata and raised in Delhi, Siddhartha's fascination with technology guided his academic path -- a Computer Science diploma in Kolkata, a B.Tech from Delhi University, and an MBA in Marketing and Management from Queen's University, Belfast.

In his early twenties, he launched Object Web Technologies, a small web and software development firm with only five contractual employees. Operating under tight budgets, Siddhartha learned to focus on client needs, maintain quality under constraints, and adapt quickly -- lessons that would later shape ERP.BZ's design and philosophy.

The Defining Pivot: ERP for Manufacturing

In 2008, a Kolkata-based manufacturer approached him to develop a custom ERP solution. His team built a unified system integrating inventory, production, sales, auditing, HR, and finance. The success of this project revealed a broader demand for integrated, scalable ERP solutions, inspiring the creation of vERP, which evolved into today's ERP.BZ.

"I've always been fascinated by building systems from the ground up," Siddhartha reflects -- a philosophy that continues to drive the company's innovations.

From Service Provider to Global ERP Innovator

In 2012, ILICO Services Ltd. was established to take vERP to the international stage. Focused R&D, specialised marketing, and product-led operations transformed the company's identity.

ERP.BZ has since expanded across Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, with offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Dhaka, California, London, and Cape Town, supported by a channel-partner network spanning 66 countries. Domestically, operations include a G+4 development center in Kolkata, with plans for a G+10 global headquarters in Bengal Silicon Valley slated for 2028.

ERP.BZ 4.0: Built for a Globalized, Mobile-First World

ERP.BZ 4.0 is designed for businesses operating across multiple countries and currencies, offering comprehensive ERP functionality, including finance, supply chain, HR, sales, and operations. With cloud deployment, the system is scalable, accessible from anywhere, and capable of real-time insights, making it ideal for global enterprises and fast-growing SMEs.

The integrated mobile application reinforces ERP.BZ's vision of a digital nervous system -- unifying business processes with real-time control, transparency, and operational agility.

Leadership Grounded in Humility

Despite leading a global network, Siddhartha remains grounded. "Our clients are not just customers -- they are partners in growth," he says. His long list of accolades, including the Bharat Business Award 2024, reflects both innovation and the collaborative spirit of his teams.

Looking Ahead

As ERP.BZ 4.0 rolls out worldwide on 1 January 2026, it signals more than a software update -- it represents a new era in globally scalable, cloud-based, mobile-first ERP. Vehement Technologies' journey, from a tiny Kolkata office to an international footprint, demonstrates that vision, persistence, and innovation can redefine business operations worldwide.

