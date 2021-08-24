Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Headquartered in Times Square New York, Vertex Group (Vertex Global Services), World's 19th most innovative company announced its expansion into Middle East after being present in the US, UK, India, Philippines and Nepal with more than 1000 employees.

"VERTEX NEXT" the Middle East chapter will provide comprehensive solutions for strategic growth involving large-scale exhibitions and conferences on IT, Power and Water Technology, Education and Research, Agriculture, and Food, digital marketing engagements along with quality corporate training across IT, Finance, Leadership and HR functions to deliver not just progressive but also transformational results.

Taking a step further on their journey towards success Vertex Group announces Dr Asif Iqbal, Director General of the Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce and President of IETO, as the Chief Advisor.

Dr Asif Iqbal, has been bestowed by a Doctorate from the University of Jerusalem in Social Behaviour Management and is a Keynote speaker at various Academic conferences and international summits including the World Economic Forum, Caspian Week, India Africa forum, Summit of Minds and the Paris Peace Forum.

Gagan Arora, CEO and Strategic Growth Leader; Vertex Group - further expressed his views on the major developments within the group stating, "Through Vertex NEXT, Our aim is to bridge the gap between buyers and sellers through contextual Exhibitions & Conferences for key markets in the Middle East, Africa & Asia region.

Gagan Arora continues to express his delight on the new addition to the board members of Vertex Group stating, "I am absolutely delighted to have Dr Asif Iqbal on board. His extensive experience working with a diverse range of stakeholders, including internal and external benefactors, policymakers, the media, the private sector, and industry, will add value to Vertex Group."

Upon his appointment as Chief Advisor, Dr Asif Iqbal said, "Vertex Group builds strong relationships with clients and has a track record of supporting workforce to deliver exceptional value creation. Vertex is deeply committed to achieving organizational excellence, and I'm looking forward to working with the team who has grown to six countries in just five years with 1000+ people."

Vertex Global Services is ranked 19th amongst the 50 most innovative companies across the globe. Vertex has been recognized as Best Company of the Year 2020 for Service Delivery & Fastest growing ITES company.

Vertex is acknowledged globally for its extensive portfolio of services such as Managed Services, Events & Exhibitions, Conferences, HRO, Performance marketing, AI & Digital ed-tech platform, a strong commitment to sustainability and culture.

Honoured as the Best Place to Work, Vertex leverages the change to create value and shared success for its customers, people, shareholders, partners, and communities.

