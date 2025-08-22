New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Vervesemi Microelectronics, a fabless semiconductor company which has received financial support from the government, on Friday announced its upcoming portfolio of advanced integrated circuits (ICs) designed to accelerate India's semiconductor self-reliance and drive global innovation.

Founded in 2017, Vervesemi is among the first Indian companies to export semiconductor intellectual property (IPs) globally, with its proprietary machine learning-powered analog chain IPs embedded in products of leading international manufacturers.

With a portfolio of 110+ IPs, 25 IC SKUs, 10 patents, and 5 trade secrets, the company is powering applications across space, defence, industrial, and smart energy, with multiple ICs currently under evaluation by customers worldwide, according to a statement from the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

"Amongst the first cohort of the companies approved under the Government of India's DLI Scheme and also approved under Chips to Startup (C2S) program, Vervesemi is committed to developing designed-in-India chips that strengthen self-sustenance and foster innovation," the ministry statement read.

The government has sanctioned 23 chip-design projects under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme as part of its effort to boost the country's semiconductor design capabilities. These projects, led by domestic startups and MSMEs, are receiving support to develop indigenous chips and System-on-chip (SOC) solutions for areas such as surveillance cameras, energy meters, microprocessor IPs, and networking applications.

As many as 72 companies have gained access to the industry-standard Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools for their chip design projects.

Vervesemi is eyeing volume production of chips and SoCs by late 2026 or early 2027. Vervesemi's roadmap includes several notable ICs designed to address critical applications.

BLDC controller Application Specific Integrated Chip (ASIC) is being designed by Vervesemi under the MeitY-supported C2S Programme, aimed at small motor applications such as fans and appliances, further reducing import dependence with samples expected in 2026.

ASIC for Precision motor-control solutions, approved as a DLI-recognized project, is focused on silicon for EVs, drones, and industrial automation, also targeted for sampling in 2026.

Other significant products roadmap includes the following -

ASIC for multifunction data acquisition system for space and avionics, powered by advanced machine learning and designed for mission-critical aerospace applications, with engineering samples available in 2026.

ASIC for weighing scale and bridge sensor applications is enabling next-generation weighing systems and Force Touch devices with very high precision and reliability. This IC is being sampled with key partners across Asia, with engineering samples available at end of 2025.

ASIC for smart energy metering applications is being designed in India to deliver ultra-accurate, high-speed energy measurement and predictive maintenance capabilities. Featuring multi-channel sensing compliant with Class 0.2S precision standards, this IC ensures robust and reliable performance for next-generation smart energy systems with samples available at end of 2025.

Vervesemi's ICs are powered by embedded machine learning, enabling self-healing systems, fail-safe reliability, and improved fabrication yields. This breakthrough extends performance, power efficiency, and precision beyond traditional boundaries; making Vervesemi chips smarter, safer, and more efficient.

"These innovations mark a turning point for India's semiconductor ecosystem," said Rakesh Malik, Founder and CEO of Vervesemi. "By building high-performance, Made-in-India ICs for strategic and consumer markets, we are not only driving import substitution but also showcasing India's capability to lead on the global semiconductor stage."

"At Vervesemi, we integrate advanced signal-chain design with machine learning to deliver fault tolerance, adaptive calibration, and predictive diagnostics. Our multi-channel data acquisition and industrial application ICs set new benchmarks in precision, efficiency, and reliability across aerospace, industrial, and consumer markets," said Pratap Narayan Singh, Founder and CTO, Vervesemi Microelectronics.

"India's ambition to become a world leader in semiconductor design, envisioning a future where every device in the world has designed-in-India chip" said Sunita Verma, Group Coordinator(R&D), MeitY. (ANI)

