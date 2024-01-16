BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: Vervotech, a top accommodation data management company, is proud to announce the establishment of a new office in Dawadi, Rajgurunagar Village. The move comes after the company recently shifted its headquarters to a brand-new state-of-the-art office at Amar Tech Centre, Viman Nagar, Pune. The strategic initiative aims to address location barriers for talented individuals beyond metros by creating equitable employment opportunities. This decision aligns with Vervotech's commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The company recognizes the transformative potential it holds in contributing to the growth and well-being of communities in villages. The regional office in Dawadi is opened to ensure that local youths are not kept void of accessing quality jobs due to geographical constraints. Sanjay Ghare, CEO of Vervotech, expressed his excitement about the venture, stating, "At Vervotech, we actively promote inclusivity both internally and externally. Setting up an office in Dawadi aligns with our values to keep pushing our limits to create impact within and outside the organization; with this step, we aim to bring the benefits of corporate culture and technology to even the remotest corners." The company plans to expand these initiatives in the coming years, reinforcing its dedication to making a meaningful and lasting impact on the technological landscape and the lives of the communities it engages with.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)