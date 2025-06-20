PNN

New Delhi [India], June 20: VIBGYOR Group of Schools, one of India's leading K-12 education networks, is set to host the 15th edition of its flagship Model United Nations (VIBGYOR MUN) from June 25-28, 2025, at The Westin, Mumbai Powai Lake. This Quindecennial Edition marks more than a milestone, it reaffirms the conference's mission to empower young minds with the skills, awareness, and empathy needed to address global challenges.

Open to students aged 14 to 19 from domestic and international schools, VIBGYOR MUN has long served as a platform for intellectual exchange and leadership growth. This year's theme centred around the UN Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate Action--highlights the urgent need to tackle climate change through inclusive, solution-focused dialogue. Delegates will examine topics like emission reductions, environmental equity, sustainable transitions, and global cooperation, gaining insights into both the science and politics of climate resilience.

The conference will be inaugurated by Dr. Vedprakash Mishra, a distinguished academician and public health expert, who will set the stage for meaningful dialogue on sustainability and global responsibility.

"What makes VIBGYOR MUN truly special is the way our students show up--not just as debaters, but as thoughtful, compassionate individuals who care deeply about the world," said Kavita Kerawalla, Vice-Chairperson, VIBGYOR Group of Schools. "Every year, I'm humbled by the conversations they spark and the empathy they bring into the room. This isn't just a conference, it's a reminder of what's possible when young people come together with purpose and heart."

Over four days, students will take part in eleven sessions across seven committees, including SPECPOL, COP30, UNICEF, Security Council, and Lok Sabha. Guided by experienced Chairs, the simulations aim to inspire critical thinking, collaboration, and confident problem-solving.

What sets VIBGYOR MUN 15 apart is its rich co-curricular programme, designed to deepen engagement beyond formal committee discussions. Highlights include:

* The MUN Colosseum, a high-stakes, parliamentary-style debate featuring the Executive Board in action.* A Fireside Chat series, offering students an intimate space to interact with leading voices in policy, activism, and diplomacy.* A midnight crisis simulation, an unscripted challenge for the Executive Board that tests agility, leadership, and teamwork under pressure.* A student-run press conference and a socio-cultural night, blending journalism, spontaneity, and community celebration into the MUN experience.

Over the years, VIBGYOR MUN has hosted influential figures including Afroz Shah (UN Champion of the Earth), Erik Solheim (former Executive Director, UN Environment), and Consul Generals from Sweden, France, and the Netherlands, enriching student dialogue with real-world relevance and global perspective.

As it enters its 15th year, VIBGYOR MUN continues to be a crucible for young voices committed to change, where diplomacy meets action, and students step forward not just as delegates, but as future leaders.

Registrations are now open at www.vibgyormun.com

About VIBGYOR Group of Schools

Founded in 2004, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, recognised as Best Education Brand of 2023 by The Economic Times, followed by the BW Education Top Education Brands Award 2024 for Academic Excellence in K-12, is a leading network of K-12 schools known for its academic excellence for over two decades. The Group offers a unique range of world-class educational programs for the holistic development of students in curricular and co-curricular studies across all its schools. Under the leadership of Mr. Rustom Kerawalla, Founder Chairman of the institution, VIBGYOR Group of Schools is nurturing the academic growth and development of over 50,000 students nationwide across its 39 schools in 15 major cities.

VIBGYOR Group of Schools delivers international levels of education in affiliation with CISCE, CBSE and Cambridge International curriculum, from early years education to Grade 12.

